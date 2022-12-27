ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NFL Draft Profile: Tanner Ingle, Safety, North Carolina State Wolfpack

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYF9L_0jvs9d6S00

NFL Draft profile scouting report for North Carolina State S Tanner Ingle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Da9Wz_0jvs9d6S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xzjg2_0jvs9d6S00

Tanner Ingle
North Carolina State Wolfpack

#10
Pos: S
Ht: 5090
Wt: 179
Hand: 878
Arm: 2900
Wing: 6978
40: 4.65
DOB: 10/29/1999
Hometown: Orlando, FL
High School: Dr. Phillips
Eligibility: 2023

Comments / 0

Related
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Brown, Running Back, Shepherd Rams

A balanced runner capable of moving the chains, Brown is more of a between the tackles type who is also a very capable pass-catcher. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots, including slot wideout. In addition, he is a dependable hands-catcher. As a runner, Brown doesn’t possess game-breaker speed. However, he does show tremendous patience, along with great vision, allowing his blocks to develop, which helps him sometimes take what appears to be a negative play and convert it into a positive gain. There is no doubt that Brown dominated the DII level of competition and needed to be accounted for on each snap. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for the backend of a roster spot but earning his way via special teams will most likely be his best bet for sticking in the long-term.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy