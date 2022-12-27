ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
herosports.com

FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner

The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
FARGO, ND
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police

A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store

The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car

DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot

We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
FORT WORTH, TX
