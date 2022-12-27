Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Related
NC State broadcaster suspended for referring to 'illegal aliens' at Sun Bowl in El Paso
Gary Hahn, the football and men's basketball voice of N.C. State, has been suspended after referring to "illegal aliens" during the Sun Bowl in El Paso.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
dallasexpress.com
Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police
A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
fox4news.com
Suspect shot during attempted carjacking at Dallas shopping center, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said at least one person was shot during an attempted carjacking at a shopping center Friday evening. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m., in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park. According to police,...
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
fox4news.com
Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
dfwscanner.net
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
fox4news.com
Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car
DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot
We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
Fox News
916K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0