ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Southwest cancels more than 70% of flights this week

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7VdJ_0jvs9U6n00
A digital display shows several cancelled flights at Salt Lake International Airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Nationwide winter storms and high demand made holiday travel difficult for many as flights got delayed and even canceled. But Southwest Airlines took the biggest hit.

On Monday, the airline canceled more than 2,900 flights, which accounted for 70% of its itinerary, and it canceled more than 2,500 flights, nearly 63% of its docket, on Tuesday, according to FlightAware .

In comparison, Spirit Airlines, the second American airline on the list, canceled 85 flights.

“Our biggest issue at this time is getting our crews and our aircraft in the right places,” Chris Perry, a Southwest spokesman, said in an email to The New York Times .

President Joe Biden took to Twitter to comment on the situation: “Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable,” he said, and reminded customers that they could be entitled to compensation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation is looking into the wide number of cancellations and delays rolled out by Southwest.

“USDOT is concerned by Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays as well as the failure to properly support customers experiencing a cancellation or delay,” the department said.

The agency said it will “closely examine whether cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan as well as all other pertinent DOT rules.”

Related

As for Southwest, it isn’t done canceling flights — CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal that the company will reduce its operations to give crew members enough time to be in the right places.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” Jordan said in an interview Monday. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

This isn’t the first time Southwest has faced a situation like this. According to CNN , in October 2021, the airline canceled over 2,000 flights over the span of four days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZBvl_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

If you’re bumped from a flight, what are your rights?

Most times, a flight will have a few “no-shows” who free up space, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation . But there are times when the flight is overbooked and all of the passengers show up. In this case, passengers are bumped. Either the airline will ask for volunteers to give up their seats for a voucher or a free ticket or they may simply deny a seat to a passenger, as I previously reported .

A passenger is entitled to compensation if bumped from a flight without volunteering. Airlines are required to provide 400% of the one-way fare as compensation , limited to $1,500, if the delay is over two hours.

What airlines are offering winter weather waivers?

Airports across the U.S. are dealing with winter weather. Here is a list of airlines that have issued fee waivers, as I previously reported .

  • United Airlines last week offered winter weather waivers for airports on the East Coast, Texas, the Central and Northwest U.S., and the Midwest. Meanwhile, change fees and fare differences will be waived.
  • American Airlines issued a warning for over 30 airports in the Northeast U.S. and nearly 30 in the Midwest.
  • Southwest Airlines also issued waivers for rebooking in similar regions. Click here for the complete list of airports .
  • Spirit Airlines also issued winter weather waivers for airports in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. Click here for more details .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WikQ_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnAry_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp2Fu_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImZc4_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qqp2_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BPdL_0jvs9U6n00
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

Why Southwest is melting down

A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy