NW Prepper
3d ago

There are NONE more racist than Leftists. They are the greatest purveyors of racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and hate on the world.

Eastern Washington
2d ago

Why are people of color prioritized? So now our public schools are trying to shame other ethnicities and make us apologize for being white or Jewish. Wow, you people have gotten your whole focus wrong. This is causing division not inclusion. This is all I see and read about now. Certain groups want tolerance and acceptance and refuse to give that back.

teddy
3d ago

You know what I’m so sick of these debates over ethnicity, whiteness and race. Embrace silently what and who you are, learn about your culture but don’t push it in anyone’s face, do the best you can for your life, and remember if you’re a citizen of this country, you’re an American first!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

