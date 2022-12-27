ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont H.S. scores for Dec. 27: See how your favorite team fared

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jsm1L_0jvs9Je200

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys hockey

Bouthillier Holiday Classic at Hartford

Burr and Burton 6, Woodstock 2

B: Jake Murnaghan 1G. Jack McCoy 3G. Adam Murnaghan 1G. Max Brownlee 1G. Michael Hornby 20 saves.

W: Griffin Piconi 1G. Reece Harriman 1G. Dominic Palazzo 20 saves.

Hartford 7, Lebanon (N.H.) 0

Girls basketball

BFA-St. Albans 65, Missisquoi 27

B: Ruby Dasaro 17 points.

M: McKenzie Vincent 12 points.

Champlain Valley 80, Brattleboro 20

CV: Shelby Companion 22 points. Addi Hunter 16 points. Elise Berger 5 points, 6 assists, 5 steals.

Rutland 57, Burlington 38

R: Jasmine Evans 16 points. Anna Moser 11 points.

Mount Mansfield 49, Mount Anthony 29

MMU: Allie Fullem 20 points, 10 rebounds. Cherise Shamp 10 points. Brianna Brownell 8 points.

MAU: Madisyn Crossman 10 points. Madisyn Moore 9 points.

Note: MMU led 32-19 at halftime.

Burr and Burton 36, Mount Abraham 35

BBA: Josie Powers 10 points.

M: Maia Jensen 16 points.

Lake Region 52, Lamoille 38

LR: Sakoya Sweeney 17 points. Alyssa Butler 11 points.

L: Marielle Benoit 11 points.

Peoples 63, Danville 26

P: Shelby Wells 15 points. Josie Simone 12 points.

D: Laci Potter 15 points.

Milton 59, Stowe 43

M: Marlie Bushey 19 points. Maeli Rutherford 16 points. Cianna Tomasi 10 points.

S: Parker Reeve 22 points. Marin Leonardo 12 points.

Windsor 58, Fall Mountain 22

W: Sydney Perry 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks. Audrey Rupp 15 points. Sophia Rockwood 12 points.

North Country 59, Lyndon 37

NC: Sabine Brueck 18 points. Emma Fortin 12 points. Cora Nadeau 12 points. Maya Auger 11 points.

L: Molly Renaudette 12 points. Aryonna Parker 11 points. Brooke'lyn Robinson 10 points.

Oxbow 49, Montpelier 46

O: Maggie Ellsworth 13 points. Emerson Fulker 12 points.

M: Grace Nostrant 26 points. Ireland Donahue 15 points.

Vergennes 43, Williamstown 27

V: Finnley Jacobson 19 points, 7 rebounds. Kyra Bradford 11 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals. Ava Almeida 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals.

W: Natalie Beliveau 7 points. Courtney Townsend 7 points.

Note: Vergennes broke up a close game with a 22-3 third-quarter edge. We broke open a close game with a 22-3 3rd quarter.

Richford 50, Winooski 15

Thetford 74, Randolph 22

Boys basketball

St. Johnsbury 50, Rutland 38

SJA: Rex Hauser 14 points. Harry Geng 11 points.

R: Eli Pockette 12 points.

Note: SJA pulled away with a 14-5 fourth quarter.

Winooski 57, Vergennes 35

W: Trevon Bradley 21 points 5 assists, 6 steals. Daniel Surma 11 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocks. Hassan Hassan 10 points, 3 steals.

V: Elijah Duprey 16 points.

Note: Winooski used a 15-4 third quarter to pull away.

Spaulding 77, Mount Abraham 39

S: Riley Severy 25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Tavarius Vance 14 points.

MA: Owen Frizzell 9 points.

Note: Spaulding raced out to a 16-0 lead.

Mid Vermont 55, Williamstown 31

M: Abel Goodwin 27 points. Joel Roberts 18 points.

W: Colby Laggner 10 points, 11 rebounds.

Milton 85, Richford 71

Gymnastics

Middlebury at Harwood, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

South Burlington at Rice, 4:25 p.m.

Burlington/Colchester at Spaulding, 5 p.m.

Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield, 5:15 p.m.

Hartford at Woodstock, 6:40 p.m.

Rutland at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.

Essex at Hanover (N.H.) tournament

BFA-St. Albans at Hanover (N.H.) tournament

Middlebury tournament

Burr and Burton vs. Harwood, 1 p.m.

Middlebury vs. U-32, 5 p.m.

Boys hockey

Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m.

U-32 at Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

Harwood at Missisquoi, 4:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m.

South Burlington at Mount Mansfield, 6:15 p.m.

Essex at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Northeast Clinton (N.Y.) at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Middlebury tournament

Milton vs. Stowe, 3 p.m.

Middlebury vs. Brookline (Mass.), 7 p.m.

Bouthillier Holiday Classic at Hartford

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

South Burlington at Burlington (at Patrick Gym), 7:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley at Mount Mansfield, 7 p.m.

Rice at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Enosburg at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Missisquoi at BFA-Fairfax, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at North Country, 7 p.m.

Stowe at Peoples, 7p.m.

Harwood at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

BFA-Fairfax at Missisquoi, 7:30 p.m.

(Subject to change).

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Dec. 27: See how your favorite team fared

Comments / 0

