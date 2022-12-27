Vermont H.S. scores for Dec. 27: See how your favorite team fared
TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Boys hockey
Bouthillier Holiday Classic at Hartford
Burr and Burton 6, Woodstock 2
B: Jake Murnaghan 1G. Jack McCoy 3G. Adam Murnaghan 1G. Max Brownlee 1G. Michael Hornby 20 saves.
W: Griffin Piconi 1G. Reece Harriman 1G. Dominic Palazzo 20 saves.
Hartford 7, Lebanon (N.H.) 0
Girls basketball
BFA-St. Albans 65, Missisquoi 27
B: Ruby Dasaro 17 points.
M: McKenzie Vincent 12 points.
Champlain Valley 80, Brattleboro 20
CV: Shelby Companion 22 points. Addi Hunter 16 points. Elise Berger 5 points, 6 assists, 5 steals.
Rutland 57, Burlington 38
R: Jasmine Evans 16 points. Anna Moser 11 points.
Mount Mansfield 49, Mount Anthony 29
MMU: Allie Fullem 20 points, 10 rebounds. Cherise Shamp 10 points. Brianna Brownell 8 points.
MAU: Madisyn Crossman 10 points. Madisyn Moore 9 points.
Note: MMU led 32-19 at halftime.
Burr and Burton 36, Mount Abraham 35
BBA: Josie Powers 10 points.
M: Maia Jensen 16 points.
Lake Region 52, Lamoille 38
LR: Sakoya Sweeney 17 points. Alyssa Butler 11 points.
L: Marielle Benoit 11 points.
Peoples 63, Danville 26
P: Shelby Wells 15 points. Josie Simone 12 points.
D: Laci Potter 15 points.
Milton 59, Stowe 43
M: Marlie Bushey 19 points. Maeli Rutherford 16 points. Cianna Tomasi 10 points.
S: Parker Reeve 22 points. Marin Leonardo 12 points.
Windsor 58, Fall Mountain 22
W: Sydney Perry 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks. Audrey Rupp 15 points. Sophia Rockwood 12 points.
North Country 59, Lyndon 37
NC: Sabine Brueck 18 points. Emma Fortin 12 points. Cora Nadeau 12 points. Maya Auger 11 points.
L: Molly Renaudette 12 points. Aryonna Parker 11 points. Brooke'lyn Robinson 10 points.
Oxbow 49, Montpelier 46
O: Maggie Ellsworth 13 points. Emerson Fulker 12 points.
M: Grace Nostrant 26 points. Ireland Donahue 15 points.
Vergennes 43, Williamstown 27
V: Finnley Jacobson 19 points, 7 rebounds. Kyra Bradford 11 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals. Ava Almeida 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals.
W: Natalie Beliveau 7 points. Courtney Townsend 7 points.
Note: Vergennes broke up a close game with a 22-3 third-quarter edge. We broke open a close game with a 22-3 3rd quarter.
Richford 50, Winooski 15
Thetford 74, Randolph 22
Boys basketball
St. Johnsbury 50, Rutland 38
SJA: Rex Hauser 14 points. Harry Geng 11 points.
R: Eli Pockette 12 points.
Note: SJA pulled away with a 14-5 fourth quarter.
Winooski 57, Vergennes 35
W: Trevon Bradley 21 points 5 assists, 6 steals. Daniel Surma 11 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocks. Hassan Hassan 10 points, 3 steals.
V: Elijah Duprey 16 points.
Note: Winooski used a 15-4 third quarter to pull away.
Spaulding 77, Mount Abraham 39
S: Riley Severy 25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists. Tavarius Vance 14 points.
MA: Owen Frizzell 9 points.
Note: Spaulding raced out to a 16-0 lead.
Mid Vermont 55, Williamstown 31
M: Abel Goodwin 27 points. Joel Roberts 18 points.
W: Colby Laggner 10 points, 11 rebounds.
Milton 85, Richford 71
Gymnastics
Middlebury at Harwood, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls hockey
South Burlington at Rice, 4:25 p.m.
Burlington/Colchester at Spaulding, 5 p.m.
Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield, 5:15 p.m.
Hartford at Woodstock, 6:40 p.m.
Rutland at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.
Essex at Hanover (N.H.) tournament
BFA-St. Albans at Hanover (N.H.) tournament
Middlebury tournament
Burr and Burton vs. Harwood, 1 p.m.
Middlebury vs. U-32, 5 p.m.
Boys hockey
Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m.
U-32 at Colchester, 4:30 p.m.
Harwood at Missisquoi, 4:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m.
South Burlington at Mount Mansfield, 6:15 p.m.
Essex at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Northeast Clinton (N.Y.) at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.
Lyndon at Spaulding, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Middlebury tournament
Milton vs. Stowe, 3 p.m.
Middlebury vs. Brookline (Mass.), 7 p.m.
Bouthillier Holiday Classic at Hartford
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
South Burlington at Burlington (at Patrick Gym), 7:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley at Mount Mansfield, 7 p.m.
Rice at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.
Enosburg at Hazen, 7 p.m.
Missisquoi at BFA-Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Lyndon at North Country, 7 p.m.
Stowe at Peoples, 7p.m.
Harwood at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.
BFA-Fairfax at Missisquoi, 7:30 p.m.
(Subject to change).
