Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Perma-Seal can fix your sewer problems
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer to answer a listener text question about how Perma- Seal can help with a rusted-on sewer cover. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
Twice as many people died from opioids than gun violence in 2022, Cook County reports
So far this year, 1,581 people have died from opioids compared to 811 that were killed in gun-related incidents
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
healthcareittoday.com
Chicago Providers Charge Fees To Answer Clinical Questions Submitted Via Portals
Back when patient portals were first introduced, one of the original concerns clinicians raised was that they were afraid that they would get too many patient messages and find themselves overwhelmed. Over time, most stopped complaining about this problem, though I’d wager it was because they simply had worse things...
Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'
"It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it," stylist Nance Grimaldi said as she prepares to close up shop.
What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?
The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues to circulate, spurring health agencies to recommend that people once against start what used to be a mainstay during the height of the pandemic: masking. While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being...
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf
CHICAGO - A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit. 'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf. They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone...
wgnradio.com
Perma-Seal can check your sewer lines to prevent a backup
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell us about the $300 service Perma-Seal offers to check and inspect sewer lines because a sewage back up can lead to extra problems for homeowners. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
fox32chicago.com
New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
wgnradio.com
The Musical Mentalist Sidney Friedman mesmerizes Steve and Johnnie
Sidney Friedman, the famous musical mentalist from Chicago, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent, for a special segment. Sidney talks to Steve and Johnnie about how he became a mentalist, his book Your Mind Knows More Than You Do, and plays a couple of mind-boggling games with callers and WGN’s own Ernie Scatton. Listen to the exciting show below and go to his website to learn more about Sidney Friedman.
Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
chicagocrusader.com
More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise
Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
Dog stabbed multiple times by Chicago woman has vet bills covered thanks to donations
CHICAGO - A dog is recovering at home with his family after he was stabbed multiple times by a woman on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this week. After the dog was injured, the Garrido Stray Foundation posted on Facebook asking the community to help cover the cost of the Chihuahua's vet bills.
wgnradio.com
Be cautious when buying gift cards online
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about scams, like fake Netflix emails and gift cards. He also discusses social media robberies and an increase in teens targeted in online extortion.
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Comments / 3