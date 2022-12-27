ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

wgnradio.com

Perma-Seal can fix your sewer problems

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer to answer a listener text question about how Perma- Seal can help with a rusted-on sewer cover. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf

CHICAGO - A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit. 'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf. They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Perma-Seal can check your sewer lines to prevent a backup

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell us about the $300 service Perma-Seal offers to check and inspect sewer lines because a sewage back up can lead to extra problems for homeowners. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

The Musical Mentalist Sidney Friedman mesmerizes Steve and Johnnie

Sidney Friedman, the famous musical mentalist from Chicago, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent, for a special segment. Sidney talks to Steve and Johnnie about how he became a mentalist, his book Your Mind Knows More Than You Do, and plays a couple of mind-boggling games with callers and WGN’s own Ernie Scatton. Listen to the exciting show below and go to his website to learn more about Sidney Friedman.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
JACKSON, MI
chicagocrusader.com

More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise

Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Be cautious when buying gift cards online

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about scams, like fake Netflix emails and gift cards. He also discusses social media robberies and an increase in teens targeted in online extortion.
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL

