Alexander Volkanovski determined to prove Islam Makhachev is beatable: ‘I’m already twice the fighter I was’

Related
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
‘Swoll’ Donald Cerrone Explains His Supplementation Regimen In Retirement
Donald Cerrone is looking to bulk up as best he can now that he is retired from fighting and is explaining to fans just how he is doing it. Six months after longtime UFC fighter Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from the sport he looks better than ever. Cerrone was a staple in the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions for over ten years. He was known for his hard-hitting style and for being ready on a moment’s notice for a fight. He often jumped right into short-notice bouts and many times came out on top. Now that he is retired Cerrone is admitting he feels like a kid again and is crediting his new supplementation routine.
Yair Rodriguez explains how he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez has explained why he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title fight at UFC 284. Rodriguez will be rooting for Volkanovski to become a two-weight-division champion but does realise the Australian’s monumental task ahead of him. Volkanovski...
Yardbarker
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Delay Continues: AEW Wrestler Receives Bad Medical News
That’s never good to see. With so many wrestlers on the AEW roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is doing. There have been several names who have not been around for quite a while, which can raise the question of whether they will ever be back. One such star who has been gone for a very long time may not be around anytime soon due to an injury.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
MMA Fighting
Bellator MMA vs. Rizin results: AJ McKee beats Roberto de Souza to cement 5-0 shutout for Bellator
A.J. McKee capped off a shutout performance for the fighters from Bellator MMA as they went a perfect 5-0 against Rizin in the New Year’s Eve card from Japan. The one-time featherweight champion, who was competing at lightweight on Saturday, showcased great grappling defense and some solid ground and pound as he constantly thwarted attacks coming from Rizin’s champion Roberto de Souza. McKee was smart with his offense both on the feet and on the ground while de Souza just grew frustrated as he was unable to really threaten the American even when he had some advantageous positions during the fight.
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
Sporting News
Power rankings for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top fighters on rosters competing on New Years Eve card
Just like boxing, there are always debates regarding who the best MMA fighter is. Pound-for-pound rankings cause plenty of headaches. That is especially true when talking about other promotions. The very best of Bellator and RIZIN will face off against one another on December 31. Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN takes...
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
MMA Fighting
Tatiana Suarez eyeing UFC return in February after injury plagued four-year layoff
One of the UFC’s most intriguing female contenders is eyeing a return for 2023. Following a near four-year layoff due to injuries, undefeated wrestler Tatiana Suarez revealed this week that she is finally closing in on her UFC comeback. In response to a fan asking about her next fight, Suarez wrote on Instagram that she is targeting a return bout in February at 125 pounds.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
