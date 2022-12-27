Alexander Volkanovski determined to prove Islam Makhachev is beatable: ‘I’m already twice the fighter I was’

Donald Cerrone is looking to bulk up as best he can now that he is retired from fighting and is explaining to fans just how he is doing it. Six months after longtime UFC fighter Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from the sport he looks better than ever. Cerrone was a staple in the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions for over ten years. He was known for his hard-hitting style and for being ready on a moment’s notice for a fight. He often jumped right into short-notice bouts and many times came out on top. Now that he is retired Cerrone is admitting he feels like a kid again and is crediting his new supplementation routine.

1 DAY AGO