Gas Tax, Minimum Wage, Cash Bail and More: Here's What Could Change for You Starting Jan. 1
From tax changes to a new state minimum wage to new driving laws to cash bail changes, 2023 is going to look a bit different for Illinois residents. A number of new laws will take effect starting Jan. 1, but the year will also see the return of once-suspended tax hikes and other financial changes.
Effingham Radio
Most Illinois Tax Rebates Have Been Issued
More than five-million Illinoisans have received their income and property tax rebates under Governor Pritzker’s Family Relief Plan. Illinois Department of Revenue spokesperson Maura Kownacki says 96-percent of rebates to qualifying taxpayers have been sent out. Less than four-percent may still be waiting for their checks in the mail.
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
959theriver.com
Illinois Minimum Wage Increasing Jan. 1
The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on January 1st. Beginning Sunday, the new required minimum wage will be 13-dollars an hour. There have been five increases in the state minimum wage since Governor Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 that establishes a schedule of wage increases, putting Illinois on the path to a 15-dollars an hour minimum wage by 2025.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
advantagenews.com
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Here's When Illinois' Gas Tax Increases, Grocery Tax Will Return in 2023
Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies will make their return in 2023. In fact, the inflation-based gas tax increase could occur twice within...
New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023
Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1
The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to use money from lawsuits against drug distribution companies to fund new programs
CHICAGO - Illinois continues to struggle in the grips of an opioid epidemic. Starting next year, the state plans to begin using millions of dollars from lawsuits against drug distribution companies to fund new recovery programs, and we now have an idea of what that could look like. "We continue...
Illinois lowering license plate fees for older, disabled drivers
(WTVO) — Older adults and people with disabilities might see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year. The Illinois Department of Aging announced Wednesday that drivers who qualify for the department’s “Benefit Access Program” will only pay $10 for their license plate stickers in 2023. They are currently paying $24. “During […]
Akron Bugle
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
southernillinoisnow.com
Attorney General not pleased with last-minute efforts to block parts of SAFE-T Act
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expressing his frustration with the last-minute effort of some States Attorneys around the state to block the start of the SAFE-T acts cashless bail system. Raoul calls the actions seeking the temporary restraining orders as improperly entered on the last business day before January 1st...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
WTHI
A look at some of the new laws going into effect in Illinois on January 1st
ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Beginning January 1st, 195 new laws will go into effect in Illinois. Here is a look at a few of them:. The gas tax was frozen from July 2022 until December 2022 as a part of a tax rebate law. The state gas tax is scheduled to increase every six months. Another increase will happen in July 2023.
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
