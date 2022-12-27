For 65 minutes, the Rangers played a fantastic hockey game in Tampa. From an on-ice performance perspective, you really couldn’t complain about their efforts. The Rangers scored the first goal, Igor made some big saves, Andrei Vasilevskiy made some great saves, and the only goal scored in real time against Igor was from a broken play in front and it just slid past him. All in all, Igor made 39 saves, but it wasn’t enough for the Rangers, who lost in the shootout.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO