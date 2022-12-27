ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Expectancy In The United States Falls For The Second Year In A Row According To CDC Reports

By Noah Williams
 3 days ago

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The CDC reports life expectancy in the United States has fallen for the second year in a row and the reason might surprise you.

The past few years have been hard on everyone in the United States and around the globe for that matter. With COVID-19 , Monkey Pox , and more on the loose it’s just harder to stick around these days. We are far removed from car crashes being the leading cause of death among Americans. Sadly the Center For Disease Control and Prevention has reported life expectancy in the United States has dipped for the second year in a row thanks to new challenges in the world.

Life Expectancy Drops For The Second Year In A Row According To The CDC

According to a new report from the CDC, The final mortality data shows the drop was from an increase in COVID-19 and drug overdose deaths.

The death rate for the entire U.S. population increased by 5.3% from 835.4 deaths per 100,000 population in 2020 to 879.7 in 2021. As a result, life expectancy at birth for the U.S. population decreased from 77 years in 2020 to 76.4 years in 2021.

The 10 leading causes of death in 2021 were largely unchanged from 2020, except chronic liver disease and cirrhosis became the 9th leading cause of death in 2021 while influenza and pneumonia dropped from the list of 10 leading causes. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death in the United States, followed by cancer and COVID-19.

A second report released today, “Drug Overdose Deaths in the United States, 2001-2021,” showed that overdose deaths, which account for more than a third of all accidental deaths in the United States, have risen five-fold over the past two decades. The official number of drug overdose deaths among residents in the United States for 2021 was 106,699, nearly 16% higher than the 91,799 deaths in 2020.

Even if COVID-19 isn’t at the front of the news cycle it’s still taking lives daily. The fentanyl crisis mixed with COVID-19 is taking more Americans than ever before.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Centers for Disease Control (@cdcgov)

Comments / 29

Mike Rufo
3d ago

Due too from chemtrails pollution plastics the food you eat and the pharmaceutical companies and doctors and vaccinations and masks and even the water you drink.

Reply(1)
4
georgia Catherman
2d ago

O wonder it fell. The current Admn under Biden is incompetent and trying to destroy America. For those of us whose parents, fought in WWII, it is heartbreaking to watch Biden destroy this country.

Reply
2
Linda Malone
3d ago

the so called vacines all the gov is doing is thinning the heard

Reply
8
Comments / 0

