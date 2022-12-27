Read full article on original website
Lampard pleased with character and fight of Everton
MANCHESTER, England, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Everton boss Frank Lampard believes the "character, determination and fight" which his team exhibited in their 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday is an example they need to follow going forwards.
BBC
Your views on Friday's game
We asked for your views after Friday's game between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield. William: A good win from a poor performance. Worryingly Liverpool as a team have been poor defensively in the three games since coming back after the World Cup and that will have to improve if we have any chance of getting into the top four by the end of the season.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
USMNT fans beg Gregg Berhalter to leave his role as coach... with contract set to expire TONIGHT!
Gregg Berhalter's contract with the US Soccer Federation expires at midnight, in what has been cause for early New Year's celebration for American soccer fans across the nation.
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Craig Gordon: Hearts goalkeeper says 'I'll do it again' as he faces another battle after surgery
Scotland and Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon says he will "do it again" as he begins his latest attempt to fight back from serious injury. Gordon, who turned 40 on Saturday, suffered a double leg break in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Dundee United. And he spent Christmas Day...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
