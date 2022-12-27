Read full article on original website
Related
OIS in Summerlin leaves armed suspect dead
Las Vegas Metro Police were involved in two separate fatal officer-involved shootings of Friday, the latter happening in a neighborhood near Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi.
californiaexaminer.net
2 Tourists Murdered In A Hit-and-run Near The Fremont Street Experience Are Identified By The Coroner
The two visitors killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night close to Fremont Street Experience have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The victims were named Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico, by the coroner’s office. The male victim, according to Las Vegas police, is from Monument, Minnesota. On Friday, he clarified that he was a New Mexico resident.
Mesquite Local News
Mail Theft Suspects Face New Felony Charges
Earlier this month officers arrested those responsible for the local mail thefts. Detectives later recovered a stolen motorhome and two trailers the suspects had been living in. During follow-up investigation of the stolen vehicles detectives located a forgery lab, false identifications, blank and forged checks, stolen credit cards and identification...
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
Nevada man, woman accused of mail theft face dozens of new felony charges after further investigation
A man and woman who were arrested earlier this month on charges related to mail theft are now facing new felony charges after further investigation.
8newsnow.com
Open containers found in man’s car after deadly Christmas crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man had “bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and a dazed look on his face” following a crash on Christmas that killed his female passenger, according to the arrest report. Milton Martin Enriquez, 21, is facing felony charges of DUI resulting in...
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one.
Parents find daughter stabbed to death in Las Vegas apartment, police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the 7400 block of Charleston Boulevard Wednesday night at an apartment.
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
Crashes leave 4 pedestrians dead Wednesday night
Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.
Henderson Fire Engineer’s death reminder of chronic workplace stress first responders face
The Henderson Fire Department honored the life of Clete Najeeb Dadian on Thursday during an in-line-of-duty death memorial ceremony.
Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
Woman found dead with stab wound in west Las Vegas valley apartment
A woman was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check in the west Las Vegas valley.
KTNV
North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release. The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of […]
8newsnow.com
2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police
Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. 2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter …. Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars...
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
Comments / 1