Pahrump, NV

2 Tourists Murdered In A Hit-and-run Near The Fremont Street Experience Are Identified By The Coroner

The two visitors killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night close to Fremont Street Experience have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The victims were named Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico, by the coroner’s office. The male victim, according to Las Vegas police, is from Monument, Minnesota. On Friday, he clarified that he was a New Mexico resident.
HOBBS, NM
Mesquite Local News

Mail Theft Suspects Face New Felony Charges

Earlier this month officers arrested those responsible for the local mail thefts. Detectives later recovered a stolen motorhome and two trailers the suspects had been living in. During follow-up investigation of the stolen vehicles detectives located a forgery lab, false identifications, blank and forged checks, stolen credit cards and identification...
MESQUITE, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say

Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police

Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. 2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter …. Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV

