It’s often said that attitudes towards mental health are changing for the better and yet what we mean by the term 'mental health' remains vague. While 'health' normally implies an absence of illness, 'mental health' is an umbrella term encompassing both wellness and distress. The campaign slogan 'we all have mental health' has only added to this confusion. Though a well-intentioned attempt to combat stigma, it conflates a whole spectrum of human experiences and fails to raise awareness of any specific condition.

1 DAY AGO