MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’
A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Jalopnik
New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes
Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
