‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Newcomer Kim Se-jun Has a Surprising Connection to Season 1’s Oh Jin-taek

Netflix ‘s Single Inferno Season 2 adds a curveball with a new male contestant named Kim Se-jun. The handsome young male contestant is a new addition to the main cast who might stir some feelings. As of now, fans are pairing him with So-e in Single’s Inferno Season 2. But fans want to know everything about Se-jun. A deep dive into his social media reveals he personally knows Oh Jin-taek from the first season of Single’s Inferno.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 cast member Kim Se-jun | via Netflix

Oh Jin-taek is the owner of his own custom tailor shop

On Single’s Inferno, Jin-taek stunned the other contestant during his introduction due to his impressive tanned skin and suave demeanor. Fans were unclear about what his profession could have been. But social media revealed all when his Instagram profile, @timelessbruno, tags him as the CEO of Ascottage, a custom tailor shop in Korea.

While on the dating reality series, he stuck to his feelings for So-yeon and their inherent chemistry for one another. On more than one occasion, they went to Paradise together. By the finale of Single’s Inferno , fans knew very well who she would choose to leave the desert island with. They were one of the few couples that left together.

It has been one year since the first season as the contestants of Single’s Inferno have moved on with their lives. But Jin-taek reappears in the spotlight, thanks to Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast member Kim Se-jun. Wanting to learn more about Se-jun before his trip to Paradise, fans learn how he and Jin-taek know each other.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s Se-jun works with Jin-taek as Ascottage

Se-jun’s nicely tailored suit when he first arrived on the island should have been a clear indicator. As per the rules, Se-jun cannot reveal what he does for a profession until he goes to Paradise . But the cat is out of the bag, thanks to his Instagram , @asser__kim.

His bio reveals he is a tailor at Ascottage, the tailor shop that Jin-taek owns. Combing through his page, fans see him posing as a model for the store and working on custom-made suits. There are countless photos of Se-jun alongside his boss and Single’s Inferno contestant Jin-taek .

But Se-jun’s Instagram reveals one of the main reasons fans would not have recognized him at first. For fans who have followed Jin-taek and Ascottage since the dating series, Se-jun’s in the second season would look drastically different. It is because Se-jun had gloriously long and envious hair before appearing on Single’s Inferno Season 2 sporting a short haircut. It could very well be that Jin-taek persuaded his friend and co-worker to participate in the dating reality series.

What does Se-jun look for in a partner?

Se-jun has his work cut out for him, as he has only five days to build a connection while on the deserted island. In his introductory interview, he believes one of his greatest charms is making people feel at ease with his kindness. He is also an avid tennis player and admits his skills are not bad.

When it comes to finding a partner, he looks for a woman who is kind and has a bubbly personality. He is also a go-getter and admits once he likes a woman, he does whatever is necessary to win over her heart. Fans already saw Se-jun warming up to So-e , who helped him adapt to Inferno. There is speculation he will choose So-e for his first date to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2.