News From the Oil Patch: Keystone restarts pipeline
The operator of the Keystone Pipeline on Thursday restarted the leg of the system that spilled thousands of barrels of heavy crude in north-central Kansas. TC Energy announced that after repairs, inspections and testing, and a controlled restart on Thursday, the Keystone system is "...operational to all delivery points." The company said it will operate what it calls the Cushing Extension through Kansas at reduced pressure and with additional risk-mitigation measures under plans approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). As of Friday morning the company said it had recovered 10,637 barrels of oil, out of an estimated 14,000 barrels spilled from the pipe after the rupture December 8th.
NY Green-Lights Composting of Human Bodies
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to allow a form of burial known as human composting—the sixth state in the country to legalize it. The process is similar to composting food: the remains are put in a vessel with wood chips and other plant materials that help it break down into soil. The eco-conscious say this method is better for the environment than traditional burial, but Catholic bishops in the state oppose it. “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, told the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Abortion doctors can't be charged under Arizona law, court rules
An Arizona court ruled abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions.
Sprouts sold in Kansas recalled after salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises, a Nebraska company, is recalling alfalfa, sprouts sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the product. The company is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
🎥 Transportation Secretary stands up for travelers in airline mess
WASHINGTON —Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage. The Dallas...
Washburn Ag Law Prof: EPA questions continue before Supreme Court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The major questions doctrine holds that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretations that concern questions of "vast economic or political significance." In late June, the Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot put state-level caps on carbon emissions under...
