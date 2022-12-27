ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon's End-of-Year Markdowns Are Unbelievable—Check Out the $29 Aligns We're Adding to Cart Now

By Brittany Vincent
 3 days ago
Looking for some cute and stylish workout clothes (like the best workout leggings)? Head on over to Lululemon to shop some seriously awesome scores during the brand's End of Year markdown event. From T-shirts to jackets and tank tops to leggings, all in your favorite signature Lululemon fabrics and colors, are all on sale.

There are plenty of great finds in all categories, including men's, women's and accessories. So if you're looking for something specific, chances are you'll find it here. But you'll want to act fast, because this four-day event will almost certainly see some of the best picks flying off the virtual shelves.

And if one or two of your scores aren't quite what you thought, you can always return them (within 30 days of purchase) by shipping them back. And if you have a Lululemon store near you, you can take advantage of in-store exchanges on sale items, but you will need a Lululemon Membership. It's free to join, and it offers in-store exchanges on sale items and other benefits. However, you must join if you want to receive them, so be sure to visit Lululemon to sign up.

What is the Lululemon End of Year sale?

This savings event, celebrating the end of the year and the last of the holiday season, is a rare occasion when the brand offers a wide variety of markdowns for both men and women. There are a plenty of great finds to jump on, which will mean new additions to your wardrobe and some fun last-minute gifts (if you still need some).

When is the Lululemon End of Year event and how long does it last?

The Lululemon End of Year event started on Saturday, Dec. 24. It lasts through Wednesday, Dec. 28, and you can shop any time of day to make sure you snag all the goodies.

Are there any other ways to save at Lululemon?

Beyond this End of Year event, you can find semi-regular drop-downs by way of Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, which will stock new items every Thursday. Also, if you take advantage of the brand's free membership, you'll be able to exchange items in-store, receive refunds to a gift card, make an exchange and access the free hemming service.

Best Lululemon End of Year Finds We're Loving Right Now

1. Lululemon Align T-Shirt, Originally $68-$78, Now $29-$49

This tee offers a slim fit and features a lightweight, wicking fabric that comes in a variety of colors. It'll become your go-to workout tee in no time. Lululemon Align T-Shirt, Originally $68-$78, Now $29-$49

2. Lululemon Free to Be Ribbed Bra, Wild Light Support A/B Cup, Originally $48, Now $29

We found this bra in a variety of sizes and options, each of which offers support you can count on if you're an A/B cup. Plus, it looks great with matching leggings. Lululemon Free to Be Ribbed Bra, Wild Light Support A/B Cup, Originally $48, Now $29

3. Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Crop, Originally $118-$128, Now $59

These high-rise crops are incredibly soft and wicking, crafted from the brand's fast-drying Everlux fabric. They're breathable, stylish and hold you in while you work out. Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Crop, Originally $118-$128, Now $59

4. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant With Pockets, Originally $128-138, Now $29-$99

The Align leggings are some of buyers' favorite picks, and you can snag a pair of your own from a wide selection of colors. These weightless, buttery soft leggings with pockets are designed for yoga, but you'll wear them everywhere. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant With Pockets, Originally $128-138, Now $29-$99

5. Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew, Originally $108, Now $69-$79

It's still chilly for many across the country (and the world!), so cuddle up with this impossibly soft crewneck sweater with the perfect oversized fit, as the name implies. Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew, Originally $108, Now $69-$79

6. Lululemon Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top, Originally $58, Now $24-$39

Get exercising in this luxuriously soft top that moves with you. It can be worn tied back or long and loose, whatever your activity of choice requires. Lululemon Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top, Originally $58, Now $24-$39

7. Lululemon Court Crush Tennis Dress, Originally $138, Now $39-$69

This stylish, flouncy and supportive tennis dress lets you focus on what really matters on the court: the game. Lululemon Court Crush Tennis Dress, Originally $138, Now $39-$69

8. Lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short, Originally $68, Now $39-$49

These running shorts have a little extra room to make sure you can move quickly and freely. It's made of lightweight fabric that feels like you aren't wearing anything. Lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short, Originally $68, Now $39-$49

9. Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long, Originally $88, Now $49-$64

Hit the tennis court with this cute yet supportive skirt that'll have you zipping around looking for love in a different way. Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long, Originally $88, Now $49-$64

10. Lululemon Ready to Rulu Classic-Fit High-Rise Jogger Full Length, Originally $108-$118, Now $59-$79

These sweat-wicking joggers are super soft and great for any situation, whether that means tackling a warm-up or chilling out at home. Lululemon Ready to Rulu Classic-Fit High-Rise Jogger Full Length, Originally $108-$118, Now $59-$79

