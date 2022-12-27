ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

'The Hills' Star Jason Wahler's 1-Year-Old Son Hospitalized on Christmas

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ31L_0jvs6Mc600
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jason Wahler’s toddler had a health scare on Christmas.

The Hills alum’s wife, Ashley Wahler, explained that the family of four was rushed to the hospital after their 18-month-old son, Wyatt, was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Ashley gave fans an update on her Instagram on Monday, explaining that it was “not the Christmas we were expecting.”

In the caption of the post, which showed photos of Wyatt hooked up to an oxygen machine, she noted that they thought Wyatt and his five-year-old sister, Delilah, were battling a “normal cold.”

However, things took a turn for the worst on Christmas morning, with Ashley describing Wyatt’s symptoms as “high fever and very lethargic.”

"Turns out he has an [sic] pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing,” she wrote.

Despite the illness, she called Wyatt a “trooper,” emphasizing that “he was so brave” throughout. In the photos, the toddler can be seen rocking his Christmas jammies while holding a stuffed bear and reading a book as his sister and parents keep him company.

Ashley explained that the hospital went “above and beyond” by giving them their “very own tree to decorate” to raise their spirits.

"Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night,” the mom said, explaining that Wyatt is thankfully back home now and “on the men with lots of snuggles.”

Jason shared a follow up post with Wyatt all bundled up in a flannel jacket and a bear beanie.

His reality TV co-star Kristin Cavallari commented on the post, writing, “Love y’all.”

Jason and Ashley welcomed Wyatt in June 2021. They exchanged “I dos” in October 2013.

The Laguna Beach alum recently celebrated three years of sobriety, writing on Instagram earlier this month, “Today, I am 3 years sober! I’m so grateful for my Recovery and the Life I have today! Thanks for all the love and support! #12-17-19.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’

A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
FLORIDA STATE
People

Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family

Dean McDermott's son Jack called out mom Mary Jo Eustace on Instagram for her "decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs Dean McDermott's son Jack is calling out his mom Mary Jo Eustace after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs. On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay silent" after his mom...
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Us Weekly

Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Photo With Hudson After Finalizing Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Haack: ‘BBQ Night’

Courtesy of Ant Anstead /Instagram Boys’ night! Ant Anstead enjoyed some quality time with son Hudson after finalizing his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). “BBQ night…” Anstead, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram Story photo on Wednesday, December 7. The England native was all smiles in the snap as he looked lovingly at his […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Grabs Lunch With Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Before He Begins Serving 12 Years Behind Bars

Todd Chrisley seems to be getting in his last goodbyes before he is to report to prison to serve out his 12 years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen grabbing lunch with daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in Nashville on Wednesday, December 21. The gentlemen weren't joined by any other Chrisley family members while dining at Green Hills Grille, it was reported.According to an eyewitness, the convicted reality star and former flame of his daughter were leaning close as they chatted in what appeared to be a deep, serious conversation — that may have had something to...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Clegg Spends Christmas at Home After 3-Year-Old is Discharged from Hospital

Deavan Clegg's 3-year-old Taeyang was hospitalized a week before the holidays with complications from his chemotherapy Deavan Clegg's son came home just in time for Christmas.  The 90 Day Fiancé star shared that her son, Taeyang, was admitted to the hospital a week ahead of the holidays when his body reacted poorly to his chemotherapy. The 3-year-old was released from the hospital on Friday.  "Christmas Miracles do exist. Taeyang is well enough to come home and recover," Deavan, 26, captioned a video of herself pushing Taeyang out of the...
bravotv.com

The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)

Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy