'The Hills' Star Jason Wahler's 1-Year-Old Son Hospitalized on Christmas

Jason Wahler’s toddler had a health scare on Christmas.

The Hills alum’s wife, Ashley Wahler, explained that the family of four was rushed to the hospital after their 18-month-old son, Wyatt, was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Ashley gave fans an update on her Instagram on Monday, explaining that it was “not the Christmas we were expecting.”

In the caption of the post, which showed photos of Wyatt hooked up to an oxygen machine, she noted that they thought Wyatt and his five-year-old sister, Delilah, were battling a “normal cold.”

However, things took a turn for the worst on Christmas morning, with Ashley describing Wyatt’s symptoms as “high fever and very lethargic.”

"Turns out he has an [sic] pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing,” she wrote.

Despite the illness, she called Wyatt a “trooper,” emphasizing that “he was so brave” throughout. In the photos, the toddler can be seen rocking his Christmas jammies while holding a stuffed bear and reading a book as his sister and parents keep him company.

Ashley explained that the hospital went “above and beyond” by giving them their “very own tree to decorate” to raise their spirits.

"Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night,” the mom said, explaining that Wyatt is thankfully back home now and “on the men with lots of snuggles.”

Jason shared a follow up post with Wyatt all bundled up in a flannel jacket and a bear beanie.

His reality TV co-star Kristin Cavallari commented on the post, writing, “Love y’all.”

Jason and Ashley welcomed Wyatt in June 2021. They exchanged “I dos” in October 2013.

The Laguna Beach alum recently celebrated three years of sobriety, writing on Instagram earlier this month, “Today, I am 3 years sober! I’m so grateful for my Recovery and the Life I have today! Thanks for all the love and support! #12-17-19.”