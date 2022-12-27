Food recalls are reported by The U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA and sometimes by a business as a good precaution without the USDA getting involved. When the USDA issues a recall there are several different class levels that can be used in the recall. Many times, a recall is done because of bacterial contamination, contamination from other residues, and also cross contamination with allergens.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO