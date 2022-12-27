Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Top Sports Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022
The fourth quarter of 2022 continues on the gird iron as Ole Miss continued its strong start to the season. The Rebels opened the month of October by knocking off the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. No. 14 Ole Miss came into the homecoming matchup with Kentucky looking to get to...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Comes up Just Short Against No. 7 Tennessee
Keeping pace with the visitors throughout the second half and getting within two points with one minute to play, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team eventually fell in a tough game with No. 7 Tennessee 63-59 on Wednesday in the SJB Pavilion. The Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) scored first,...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes Auburn into the SJB Pavilion
Ole Miss women’s basketball opens SEC play this evening as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss finished the non-conference slate with an 11-2 record after a 75-55 victory over Temple. Against Temple six...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Falls in TaxAct Texas Bowl
Ole Miss football battled to the very end, but the Rebels couldn’t overcome five turnovers as their comeback bid fell short in a 42-25 TaxAct Texas Bowl defeat to Texas Tech. Ole Miss outgained Texas Tech 558-484 at NRG Stadium, but the Rebels coughed up five turnovers and went...
hottytoddy.com
Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway
Terry and Charlie Gibson’s $250,000 gift to the University of Mississippi is being honored by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation with a lasting family tribute. The Oxford couple’s name adorns Gate 32 of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, representing in perpetuity the family’s desire to strengthen athletics facilities and help recruit student-athletes to campus.
hottytoddy.com
Top Local Stories in the Third Quarter of 2022
This week, Hotty Toddy News is covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the third story in the series with the top stories from July, August and September. The third quarter of 2022...
hottytoddy.com
UM Chemistry Doctoral Graduate Named Finalist for Prestigious Award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
hottytoddy.com
2023 Will Start Off Lovely on Sunday, Then Severe Weather Possible Monday
Father Time will usher in 2023 on Sunday under sunny skies with spring-like temps– a perfect start for the new year. However, Mother Nature will remind us that this is north Mississippi where the weather can change in a blink of an eye. Rain is expected to fall throughout...
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
hottytoddy.com
Resilience in Stressful Events Helps Avert Caregiver Burnout, Stress
Renee Greene remembers the time she was a listening ear to a nurse manager in crisis. “They’d had a hostile patient,” said Greene, manager of health education for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Surgery. “It was a lot. “She was worried they might...
hottytoddy.com
Social Media Best Option for Last-Minute Trash Collection Change Announcements
It’s not uncommon for changes to be made to trash collection days when there is a holiday. However, on rare occasions, other reasons can cause local trash pick-up days to get altered. For example, last week when temperatures dropped into the single digits, both Lafayette County Solid Waste and...
hottytoddy.com
New Year’s Holiday Trash Schedule, Closings for Oxford/Lafayette County
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday. New Year’s Day is on Sunday; however, the federal and state holiday is being observed on Monday, Jan. 2. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste...
Comments / 0