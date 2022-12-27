Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Medical Report: Between diet and exercise, which would you choose?
With the new year around the corner, many people are considering lifestyle changes. Today KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough looks at an age-old argument.
Medical Report: Pancreatic cancer among most deadly, still rarely discussed
Pancreatic cancer is a form of cancer that is not widely discussed, but it can be one of the most deadly. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look.
Local healthcare facilities see rise in wait times as 'tripledemic' continues to rage
PHILADELPHIA - Healthcare experts are anticipating an increase in cases of COVID and seasonal illnesses associated with the so-called ‘tripledemic’ as the holiday season brings family and friends together. Dr. Heather Osher, Medical Director of Patient First, says her facility is seeing increased wait times as more fall...
What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19
(WHTM) — Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 — here’s what’s sending kids to Midstate doctors’ offices this week. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of fevers and cases of the flu, strep throat, a high number of ear infections — often a result of back-to-back viral illnesses — and a […]
With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business
SCORE Bucks County helped a local woman and her family start a fun and exciting party rental business for families across the area. Toward the beginning of the shutdown, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life,...
Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
Philly’s stray cat population, estimated at 400,000 pre-pandemic, has stayed relatively stable thanks to a grassroots network
Philly’s sizable population of stray cats, estimated to be around 400,000 before the pandemic, appears to have stayed relatively stable over the past couple of years, despite a documented surge of cats landing at animal shelters nationwide. That’s likely thanks to “a positive trend” of grassroots coordination, said Sarah...
PA Mom Of 3, CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah Dudzic Dies At 38
Tributes are pouring in for Pennsylvania mom of three and CIGNA Director Of Global Social Media Sarah E. (Lindsay) Dudzic of Fort Washington, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 21 aged 38. Born in Bethlehem, Sarah graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 2002 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree...
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
Internet Sleuths Help Passing Driver ID Couple Captured In Clinton Bridge Proposal
A passing driver who captured a sweet proposal on a bridge in Hunterdon County had help identifying the lovebirds from internet sleuths. Jack Noto of Branchburg got down on one knee to pop the question to Shannon Frascella on the Clinton Bridge near the Red Mill while walking back to their car after a hearty lunch at the Clinton House on Monday, Dec. 26.
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches
Like their counterparts across the Philadelphia region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
Bucks County Officials Warn of Growing Trend of Retail Price Inaccuracies
The Bucks County government is warning residents of a recent trend of retailers selling goods for a higher price than they should. Alicia Roberts wrote about the trend for CBS Philadelphia. Bucks County officials are warning residents of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies at some of the major...
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
YEAR IN REVIEW: Hospital closings put crimp on health care services in Chester County
For many residents in Chester County, the start of 2022 brought devastating news. Two longtime hospitals, Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township, and Jennersville Hospital in Penn Township, would be closing. The closing of Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township and Jennesville Hospital in Penn Township not only caused the loss of...
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public and...
