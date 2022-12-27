ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skippack, PA

abc27 News

What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19

(WHTM) — Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 — here’s what’s sending kids to Midstate doctors’ offices this week. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is seeing a lot of fevers and cases of the flu, strep throat, a high number of ear infections — often a result of back-to-back viral illnesses — and a […]
YORK, PA
FireRescue1

Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Philly’s stray cat population, estimated at 400,000 pre-pandemic, has stayed relatively stable thanks to a grassroots network

Philly’s sizable population of stray cats, estimated to be around 400,000 before the pandemic, appears to have stayed relatively stable over the past couple of years, despite a documented surge of cats landing at animal shelters nationwide. That’s likely thanks to “a positive trend” of grassroots coordination, said Sarah...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
WBRE

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

YEAR IN REVIEW: Hospital closings put crimp on health care services in Chester County

For many residents in Chester County, the start of 2022 brought devastating news. Two longtime hospitals, Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township, and Jennersville Hospital in Penn Township, would be closing. The closing of Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township and Jennesville Hospital in Penn Township not only caused the loss of...
