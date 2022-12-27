Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Selma Thaws Following Christmas Holiday Deep Freeze but Water Crisis Lingers
The city of Selma continues to deal with a major water crisis. City leaders say water authority and public works crews are working to isolate and repair major leaks — in the city water system. The Queen City continues to thaw out after the Christmas holiday deep-freeze in the...
selmasun.com
Update: Water Works to shut off water in sections of city to isolate leaks
Citizens of Selma may find their water shut off starting Monday evening as the Selma Water Works and Sewer Board attempts to isolate major leaks that have dropped water tanks to dangerously low levels. Selma Water Works released a statement at 5:15 p.m. Monday stating that more leaks have developed...
Sawyerville residents struggling with water issues
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Sawyerville has not had running water since Saturday because of so many frozen pipes due to the colder temperatures from last weekend. Resident Nancy Anderson says it has been frustrating. “It’s difficult because it’s very hectic for me because you have to get up early and have running […]
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
Frozen water pipes cause ’emergency’ situation in Alabama town, mayor says
The mayor of an Alabama city declared a state of emergency Christmas day after the city’s water system was nearly out of water after severe cold weather caused pipes to burst all over the city. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. took to social media Sunday sending a Christmas Day...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
selmasun.com
Car wreck on U.S. 80 in Dallas County causes lane closure
A car wreck on the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 in Dallas County this morning caused a closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) it was a two-vehicle wreck near the near the 82 mile marker in Dallas County at approximately 7:56 a.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation...
selmasun.com
Robert Alston to formally take office as Marengo County Sheriff on Jan. 17
Newly elected Marengo County Sheriff Robert Alston will formally take office on Jan. 17. According to the Demopolis Times he will take his oath of office at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the Marengo County Courthouse Courtroom. Alston had previously served as chief of police for the City of...
selmasun.com
Selma agencies spread Christmas joy with toy, food giveaways
Many Selma groups hosted toy and food giveaways leading up to Christmas Day, and agency leaders say they all had plenty to give to folks in need and that led to plenty of smiles. Giveaways were held by city council members and the Selma Housing Authority. Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie...
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
selmasun.com
Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark
Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
Warrior Met Coal Miner Airlifted, 2 Others Hurt After Ice Falls in Elevator Shaft
Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 29, 2022
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
selmasun.com
Two-vehicle crash claims life near Selma
A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning has claimed the life of a Selma man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Miss. King, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff recognizes recent promotions
At a Dec. 17 Christmas gathering, Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West recognized officers recently promoted as department leaders. The public recognition is part of West’s leadership strategy of showing appreciation and rewarding performance when accomplishments merit more than a mere handshake. “The thing about being a sheriff is you’re...
Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
selmasun.com
'I Have a Dream' networking event for entrepreneurs set for Jan. 14
"I Have a Dream: A Vision Board Experience" is set to be held at the AASCW Museum Community Exhibition Hall on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. This will be a networking event for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Subjects will include personal finance, grants, marketing and social media basics. AASCW...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Community Reaction to the Death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
