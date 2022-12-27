What’s the most money you’ve ever spent on one scratch ticket? Well, get ready to spend more!. How does the saying go… You have to spend money to make money? Here’s you’re chance to spend more in order to make more. A $50 scratch ticket will be available in Massachusetts starting February 7, 2023. Here comes the Billion Dollar Extravaganza! It’s Massachusetts’ first ever $50 scratch ticket. And it could mean $25 million in your pocket.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO