Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
Centre Daily
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Centre Daily
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Centre Daily
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Centre Daily
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long. The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on...
Centre Daily
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Placing Rookie TE Greg Dulcich on Injured Reserve
Early Friday afternoon, the Denver Broncos unveiled their Week 17 injury report for the team's road tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, ruling out rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. A short time later, NFL insider James Palmer reported that the Broncos are placing Dulcich on injured reserve, ending what remains of his season.
Centre Daily
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Injury Report
After head coach Mike McDaniel announced before practice Friday that QB Tua Tagovailoa, as expected, would be out for the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, the team's final injury report offered only question marks regarding its other prominent injured players. So it was that tackle...
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Centre Daily
Xavier McKinney Designated to Return from NFI
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who has been on the team's non-football injury (NFI) list since returning from the team's Week 9 bye, has officially been designated to return and was allowed to practice with the team on Thursday. McKinney was injured during the team's bye while on vacation...
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
Broncos QB Russell Wilson on fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett: ‘I wish I could have played better for him’
DENVER — The past four days have been a whirlwind for the Broncos organization and specifically quarterback Russell Wilson. On Sunday he turned in his worst performance of the season, throwing three interceptions in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped Denver to 4-11. On Monday,...
Comments / 0