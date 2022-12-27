Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Kent. - Pharmacies across the United States face a nationwide shortage of pharmacists, particularly at high-volume retail chains such as CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.
kentuckytoday.com
Louisville issues fentanyl alert in counterfeit prescription drugs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness issued an alert on Friday, warning that counterfeit prescription drugs tainted with fentanyl are flooding Louisville’s drug supply and are offering ways you can help protect yourself and others. People today can get drugs almost anywhere: online, from...
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Wave 3
Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid having a pipe burst in cold weather. The latest winter chill has left scores of homeowners with frozen and busted pipes. Dealing with a frozen and busted pipe is an issue nobody wants...
wdrb.com
Illness 'tripledemic' causing more burnout, stress for Louisville nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care workers are being forced to weather around another tough season. This time, they're navigating a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all at once. That means local hospitals are having to get creative in order to retain nurses and other staff members, who describe record levels of stress and burnout.
Wave 3
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents have been reporting multiple days without mail service in their area. Calls have been coming into the WAVE newsroom with people who have said homes in Jeffersontown, Valley Station and other neighborhoods have not received mail from their postal carrier. Some have said...
wdrb.com
WDRB to broadcast Mass of the Air for the first time New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who are sick, homebound or can't go to church on New Year's Day will be able to watch mass on WDRB. Mass of the Air has been a Louisville tradition for 45 years. It was started in 1977 by Father Nick Rice, who began the tradition because his own father was sick.
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare said they are having fewer emergency room visits in December compared to November. Norton Healthcare’s Lynn Choate said there were 2,500 more children and 1,000 more adults visiting the emergency room at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in November. According to Norton...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
'No one has more bedside experience than our nurses': UofL Health nurses help design new patient rooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health nurses have a seat at the design table for the new patient rooms in the hospital’s $144 million tower expansion. According to a press release, nurse groups are rotating through a mock patient room and giving feedback to JRA Architects. The fake rooms...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor touts city's bourbon boom during his time in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the Kentucky Derby put Louisville on the map, you could say, Muhammad Ali, the Louisville slugger and bourbon made it famous. Thursday afternoon, outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by representatives from the bourbon and hospitality industries and highlighted the creation and growth of "Bourbonism," a word Fischer says was created and trademarked several years ago and includes a special blend of Kentucky's best.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
wdrb.com
Delta Airlines adding non-stop flight from Louisville to Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville. Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport. The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats. "This news from Delta...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
spectrumnews1.com
First brewery opens in Bullitt County
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
Comments / 1