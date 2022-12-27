ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
Louisville issues fentanyl alert in counterfeit prescription drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness issued an alert on Friday, warning that counterfeit prescription drugs tainted with fentanyl are flooding Louisville’s drug supply and are offering ways you can help protect yourself and others. People today can get drugs almost anywhere: online, from...
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Illness 'tripledemic' causing more burnout, stress for Louisville nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care workers are being forced to weather around another tough season. This time, they're navigating a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all at once. That means local hospitals are having to get creative in order to retain nurses and other staff members, who describe record levels of stress and burnout.
WDRB to broadcast Mass of the Air for the first time New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who are sick, homebound or can't go to church on New Year's Day will be able to watch mass on WDRB. Mass of the Air has been a Louisville tradition for 45 years. It was started in 1977 by Father Nick Rice, who began the tradition because his own father was sick.
Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare said they are having fewer emergency room visits in December compared to November. Norton Healthcare’s Lynn Choate said there were 2,500 more children and 1,000 more adults visiting the emergency room at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in November. According to Norton...
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
Louisville mayor touts city's bourbon boom during his time in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the Kentucky Derby put Louisville on the map, you could say, Muhammad Ali, the Louisville slugger and bourbon made it famous. Thursday afternoon, outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by representatives from the bourbon and hospitality industries and highlighted the creation and growth of "Bourbonism," a word Fischer says was created and trademarked several years ago and includes a special blend of Kentucky's best.
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
Delta Airlines adding non-stop flight from Louisville to Boston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville. Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport. The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats. "This news from Delta...
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
First brewery opens in Bullitt County

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
