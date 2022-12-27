ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red and Black

‘Connected’ Georgia football team preparing for Peach Bowl

Members of the No. 1 Georgia football team addressed the media on Dec. 28, just days ahead of their matchup against No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Here are some of the key points from the afternoon. Gearing up for the Buckeye defense. Ohio State is...
