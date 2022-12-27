Amber Brooke Farms (formerly Atwood Family Farm) is a gorgeous u-pick farm in Eustis, FL. The new name honors the wives of the farmers to emphasize the family aspect of the farm. Amber Brooke Farm offers blueberry, strawberry and sunflower picking. Admission to the farm is free but many of the activities and u-pick is an additional fee. They only accept major credit cards, no cash. Throughout the year, they offer seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Seasonal festivities include a Fall Festival, Christmas at the Farm, a weekend to visit Santa, and opening weekend fun for blueberry and strawberry season.. and much more!

EUSTIS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO