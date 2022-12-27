Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Why Lucid Shares Jumped Today
After closing at an all-time record low price yesterday, shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were bouncing Wednesday morning. With the stock down over 83% in 2022, the recent slide to new lows can probably be explained pretty easily. And opportunistic investors may be taking advantage of the record low price and buying the stock today. Lucid shares popped as much as 7% early today, and held onto a gain of 1.3% at 11 a.m. ET.
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
Should You Hold On to AmEx (AXP) Stock in Your Portfolio?
American Express Company AXP remains well-poised for growth due to improved discount revenues, innovative card offerings, an advanced digital solutions suite and a strong financial position. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. American Express carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 6.2% in the past six...
Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
VNO Dividend Yield Pushes Past 10%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.12), with the stock changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 10% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Why Edison International Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (EIX)
Edison International (Symbol: EIX) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, EIX shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent EIX share price of $64.40 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and an annual dividend yield of 4.58% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.9% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Edison International, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
SNY or LLY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks have likely encountered both Sanofi (SNY) and Eli Lilly (LLY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot.
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
Atmos Energy (ATO) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
