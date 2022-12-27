Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
fox34.com
Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
fox34.com
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
fox34.com
New bill would rename part of FM40 to honor Maines Brothers Band
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have approved renaming a portion of FM40 to honor The Maines Brothers Band. They want to use the two-mile stretch on either side of Acuff to honor the family’s decades of music. “I think it’s going to be a great, fitting monument,”...
fox34.com
Lubbock gym prepares for New Year’s crowd, offers tips to stay fit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is resolving to work out more for the new year, and Crunch Fitness in Lubbock is getting ready for the crowd. “Whenever it’s a new year it’s that time where we all get to take a time out and we get the opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Tyler Gress, General Manager of Crunch Fitness, said. “In certain categories, you get to look back on the last year and do some self-reflection, and you get to go into a new year with maybe a new stance, whether that’s fitness or nutrition, or a lot of different things.”
fox34.com
LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
fox34.com
City of Morton boil water notice rescinded
MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Morton has issued a notice stating the boil notice put into effect on December 23 has been rescinded, citing it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The boil water...
fox34.com
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
fox34.com
Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
fox34.com
‘Miracle Mal,’ Malori Rogers releases book 7 years after suffering brain bleed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven years after suffering a brain bleed in the middle of a volleyball game, Malori Rogers is sharing her journey to recovery in a new book - a side of the story she says no one has heard. KCBD Newschannel 11 has followed Rogers (formerly Maddox) for the past several years after she suffered a brain bleed during a Lubbock Christian University volleyball game in Wichita Falls.
fox34.com
Warm and gusty through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While Saturday morning will be chilly, gusty winds will bring some spring-like weather for the last Saturday in 2022. Those windy, but warm south to southwest winds will return to the South Plains Saturday, pushing highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty from the southwest into the midnight hour at 15-20 mph.
fox34.com
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
fox34.com
Police searching for road rage suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for your help locating the driver of this white F-150 who shot at another driver over a traffic problem. According to LPD, the driver was involved in a road rage incident near 34th and the West Loop on December 11th. Police say...
fox34.com
New Year’s South Plains Weekend Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spring-like weather pattern will continue through New Year’s. While there will be some wind relief, there also will be more wind. Temperatures will remain above average for the time of year. The light wind and mostly cloudy sky this morning will give way to...
fox34.com
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave. Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block...
fox34.com
Texas Tech faithful fans battling travel fiasco to make the Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The collapse of the Southwest Airlines flight schedule has affected thousands of travelers, including Red Raider fans who were trying to make it to the bowl game. Texas Tech freshman Carter Dixon says, “My family decided to take a trip to New York, so when we...
fox34.com
Tech defensive lineman named Honorary Mayor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne recognized a Red Raider’s achievements off the field today. Tony Bradford, Junior, a defensive lineman for Texas Tech, was named Honorary Mayor for the day. In a social media post about the official commendation, Mayor Payne noted that Bradford is only...
fox34.com
96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman has died after a serious crash in south Lubbock Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Friday for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, police found 96-year-old Apolonia Gonzales with serious injuries. Apolonia was...
fox34.com
Tyler Shough battles food poisoning, turns in MVP performance in Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home and celebrating after their win over The Rebels on Wednesday night, despite an illness and an SEC defense. Tech quarterback and MVP of the Texas Bowl, Tyler Shough, said he and a couple of other players and coaches suffered from food poisoning the night before. So, after a night of no sleep, getting very sick every hour, he says the athletic trainers filled Shough up on fluids and treated his symptoms. You couldn’t tell though, just like Michael Jordan’s “flu game” in the ‘97 NBA Finals.
Comments / 0