Kat Ballue
3d ago

i like all the bowl games, you get to see these kids who dont get to be on nationsl tv play. This also puts some of these kids on the nfl radar.

TALKJOCKEY
3d ago

Does anyone really think that college's or Sponsors would go for less bowl games? It's all about the dollars. Bigger pool bigger pay outs.

Phillip Hickey
3d ago

Yes, it should be 8 wins to be bowl eligible. But, I think the playoffs should be the top 10 or on the same format as the FCS. There is to much bias on who gets in the format that the FBS has now.

