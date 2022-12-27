NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO