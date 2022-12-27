ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WECT

Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
wglt.org

North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74

A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
WALLACE, NC
WITN

Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man

McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break. According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
