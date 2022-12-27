Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
WECT
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
cbs17
Sheriff asks for help identifying truck involved in Sampson County theft
HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft. On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells. The exact location has not been released. He...
Cooking a deal: Ex-Hotjobs owner offers $1M to build an eatery in eastern NC town
BURGAW – A Wilmington entrepreneur who once owned tech jobs site Hotjobs and mortgaged his home to buy a Super Bowl ad, wants someone to launch an new restaurant in Burgaw. And he’s offering$1 million through his new startup called “Own Your Own.”. “I fell in love...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
WECT
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
WECT
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte Police Department searching for three people accused of Walmart theft
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is searching for three people accused of stealing items from a Walmart. The theft occurred on December 7th and involved two females and one male. According to police, the group was driving a red Volkswagen passenger car.
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing woman. Megan Carson Rogers, 38, was last seen Nov. 17 at 111 Windy Hills Drive in Wilmington. Rogers is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and medium...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found dead near road
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in a death investigation. Detectives with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit say the death occurred on December 24th. Jordan Thompson, 33, was found dead in the area of River Road and Telegraph...
wglt.org
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74
A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
WITN
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
WECT
Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break. According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0