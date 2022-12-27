PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… The Pennsylvania State Police said on Tuesday that they investigated more crashes but made fewer DUI arrests over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend compared to 2021. Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, 2022, State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes. They report that there were five fatal crashes that killed seven people, including two fatal crashes that were alcohol-related. In the three-day Christmas enforcement period last year, State Police say there were 488 crashes, four of which were fatal. Additionally, State Police say they made 116 DUI arrests during the holiday period this year, compared to 181 last year. State Police say there were 36 alcohol-related crashes around Christmas this year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO