Millcreek Township, PA

erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Police Investigate Thefts from Vehicles

Millcreek Township Police are asking for help to identify the suspect in the theft of property from parked vehicles. No dates were given, but police said it happened in the overnight hours and said the stolen property was used for payment. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. This comes after Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against one adult and two juveniles. The office charged the 17-year-old, identified by police as Lavon Semaj Longstreet,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WHIO Dayton

Centerville Police in need of help ID’ing theft suspect

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify the pictured subject. The picture subject is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a business on East Alex-Bell Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Sweitzer at 937-433-7661 or...
CENTERVILLE, OH
yourerie

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to …. MONROE...
MOSCOW, ID
wkok.com

State Police Report Two Weekend Alcohol Related Fatal Crashes

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… The Pennsylvania State Police said on Tuesday that they investigated more crashes but made fewer DUI arrests over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend compared to 2021. Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, 2022, State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes. They report that there were five fatal crashes that killed seven people, including two fatal crashes that were alcohol-related. In the three-day Christmas enforcement period last year, State Police say there were 488 crashes, four of which were fatal. Additionally, State Police say they made 116 DUI arrests during the holiday period this year, compared to 181 last year. State Police say there were 36 alcohol-related crashes around Christmas this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre assault victim faces drug charges

WILKES-BARRE — A man assaulted inside his residence last Wednesday night now faces drug charges after a search of the residence turned up hundreds of fentanyl pills and over $38,000 in U.S. currency. An arrest warrant has been filed for Kasiem Armstead, 28, of Poplar Street, Wilkes-Barre, on multiple...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
VTDigger

Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft

Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WILLISTON, VT
yonkerstimes.com

130 Grams of Crack Cocaine in Mt. Vernon Drug Bust

FBI-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force & Mount Vernon Police in Joint Raid. Mount Vernon Police recovered over 130 grams of crack cocaine from a home in Mount Vernon on Thursday, December 22. Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department investigated the sale of crack cocaine from a 111 South Fulton Av. This investigation led the Detectives to apply for and be granted a search warrant for the location.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing Pennsylvania man located, condition unknown

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located. The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Pregnant woman reported missing since Thursday in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Police in Wilkes-Barre have issued an alert for a pregnant woman who has been reported missing by her family since Thursday. Amy Gregory was reported last seen Thursday December 22nd around 1730 hours. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red colored shirt, and a black jacket. It was also reported that she is about 6 months pregnant. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Detective Andres at570-208-4128. The post Pregnant woman reported missing since Thursday in Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers

One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

