Millcreek Police Investigate Thefts from Vehicles
Millcreek Township Police are asking for help to identify the suspect in the theft of property from parked vehicles. No dates were given, but police said it happened in the overnight hours and said the stolen property was used for payment. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike...
Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting
Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. This comes after Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against one adult and two juveniles. The office charged the 17-year-old, identified by police as Lavon Semaj Longstreet,...
Centerville Police in need of help ID’ing theft suspect
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify the pictured subject. The picture subject is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at a business on East Alex-Bell Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Sweitzer at 937-433-7661 or...
Assault, DWI, arson, robbery: 185 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 1 and Christmas Day, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station
A 26-year-old St. Paul man believed to be "armed and dangerous" is suspected of killing two young men at a downtown St. Paul transit station this month, police have announced. The Metro Transit Police Department has identified the suspect as Martin Orea. Police say anyone who sees Orea should not...
Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to …. MONROE...
State Police Report Two Weekend Alcohol Related Fatal Crashes
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… The Pennsylvania State Police said on Tuesday that they investigated more crashes but made fewer DUI arrests over the 2022 Christmas holiday weekend compared to 2021. Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, 2022, State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes. They report that there were five fatal crashes that killed seven people, including two fatal crashes that were alcohol-related. In the three-day Christmas enforcement period last year, State Police say there were 488 crashes, four of which were fatal. Additionally, State Police say they made 116 DUI arrests during the holiday period this year, compared to 181 last year. State Police say there were 36 alcohol-related crashes around Christmas this year.
Wilkes-Barre assault victim faces drug charges
WILKES-BARRE — A man assaulted inside his residence last Wednesday night now faces drug charges after a search of the residence turned up hundreds of fentanyl pills and over $38,000 in U.S. currency. An arrest warrant has been filed for Kasiem Armstead, 28, of Poplar Street, Wilkes-Barre, on multiple...
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
130 Grams of Crack Cocaine in Mt. Vernon Drug Bust
FBI-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force & Mount Vernon Police in Joint Raid. Mount Vernon Police recovered over 130 grams of crack cocaine from a home in Mount Vernon on Thursday, December 22. Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department investigated the sale of crack cocaine from a 111 South Fulton Av. This investigation led the Detectives to apply for and be granted a search warrant for the location.
Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
2 men arrested, charged in 2018 murder of deer hunter in Michigan
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in 2018 of a deer hunter in Michigan. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for a cold case murder of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
Missing Pennsylvania man located, condition unknown
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located. The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police...
Pregnant woman reported missing since Thursday in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, PA – Police in Wilkes-Barre have issued an alert for a pregnant woman who has been reported missing by her family since Thursday. Amy Gregory was reported last seen Thursday December 22nd around 1730 hours. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a purple/red colored shirt, and a black jacket. It was also reported that she is about 6 months pregnant. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Detective Andres at570-208-4128. The post Pregnant woman reported missing since Thursday in Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Teenager involved in drunk driving crash already has several DUIs on her record
It was dark on the long country road where two pickup trucks crashed and rolled early Saturday morning. Intoxicated teenagers were driving both vehicles, according to the Saint Clair County Sheriff.
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
