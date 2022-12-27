ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Happy 100 year anniversary of Texas State Parks

Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!. Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience. All of our parks throughout 2023 will host at least one centennial branded event. Cooper Lake State Park will host three such celebrations. Doctors Creek’s celebration will be the “Festival of the Fish.” On Friday, March 31st, the “Festival of the Fish” will be for our local schools followed by the “Festival of the Fish” on Saturday, April 1st for the general public. More information will follow, but let’s just say it’s all about the fish! Later in the year on Saturday, October 7th, the South Sulphur Unit will host “Legions, Lore and Legacy” a Halloween themed event.
TEXAS STATE
Obituary for Benny Peek

Benny Wayne Peek, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carriage House Manor and the Cottages. He was born on August 17, 1956, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to the late John Robert Peek and Opal Irene Moore. He attended Cumby School in his early days and then transferred to Sulphur Springs ISD where he graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1975. Benny was employed by Flowserve, Inc for over 38 years.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Sylvia McBrayer

Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor, Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6:00P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876 Wildcat Way.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Trudy Tolly

Funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022 at her residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Local business Christmas trees 2022

Have a holly jolly Christmas, Sulphur Springs! Every year we take pics of some of our favorite trees at businesses around town to spread the holiday cheer. Alliance Bank (Broadway Location) Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Janet Martin Realty. Landers Creek (x2) The ROC. Photos by submitted businesses, Chloe Kopal.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Agricultural 4H A Year in Review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino

Dr. Mario Villarino- County Extension Agent -Agriculture and Natural Resources. 4 -H Agriculture and Natural Resources projects are an important component of the county 4-H program in Texas. Currently, sixty three percent of Texas 4-H members are enrolled in a livestock project . These projects provide youth with subject matter education , as well as valuable learning experiences , character education and leadership skills critical for youth .
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Pat Honeycutt

Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83 of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022 at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat...
QUITMAN, TX
Wreaths Across America 2022

Wreaths Across America came to several local cemeteries to lay wreaths at the graves of Hopkins County soldiers. Pictured: City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Greenview Cemetery in Brashear. Greenview 143 veterans honored. Organized: Jan Kimmel. Speakers: Chris Utt, veteran USMC and Justin Darrow, US Navy. Photos by Kacey Chicas and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Livestock and forage education year-in-review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino

Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO

The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Eddie Wheeler

Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Wildcats End Tournament Play On High Note

It’s been a busy week for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, as they’ve been playing in the Allen Tournament. Sulphur Springs won their first game Tuesday, before splitting a pair of games Wednesday against Frisco Independence and El Passo Andress. Today they wrapped things up with one final game against the Rowlett Eagles.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Wildcats bounce back into the win column

It’s been a very busy week for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats as they’ve fought in the Allen Tournament this week, and it’s far from over. After opening the tournament with a huge 20-point win over Tyler Legacy Tuesday, the Wildcats were handed just their fifth loss of the season against Frisco Independence, losing on a buzzer beater.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
