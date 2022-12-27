Read full article on original website
Happy 100 year anniversary of Texas State Parks
Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!. Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience. All of our parks throughout 2023 will host at least one centennial branded event. Cooper Lake State Park will host three such celebrations. Doctors Creek’s celebration will be the “Festival of the Fish.” On Friday, March 31st, the “Festival of the Fish” will be for our local schools followed by the “Festival of the Fish” on Saturday, April 1st for the general public. More information will follow, but let’s just say it’s all about the fish! Later in the year on Saturday, October 7th, the South Sulphur Unit will host “Legions, Lore and Legacy” a Halloween themed event.
What Has Been Selling Over the Last 2 Weeks In Hopkins County?
Stay in touch to see properties we are currently working on that will be available soon! Below are just a few of the recent changes that happened over the last couple of weeks. 1. S O L D — More on this SOLD property:. Great location to build your...
Obituary for Benny Peek
Benny Wayne Peek, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carriage House Manor and the Cottages. He was born on August 17, 1956, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to the late John Robert Peek and Opal Irene Moore. He attended Cumby School in his early days and then transferred to Sulphur Springs ISD where he graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1975. Benny was employed by Flowserve, Inc for over 38 years.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
Obituary for Sylvia McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor, Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6:00P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876 Wildcat Way.
Obituary for Trudy Tolly
Funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022 at her residence.
Local business Christmas trees 2022
Have a holly jolly Christmas, Sulphur Springs! Every year we take pics of some of our favorite trees at businesses around town to spread the holiday cheer. Alliance Bank (Broadway Location) Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Janet Martin Realty. Landers Creek (x2) The ROC. Photos by submitted businesses, Chloe Kopal.
Agricultural 4H A Year in Review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Dr. Mario Villarino- County Extension Agent -Agriculture and Natural Resources. 4 -H Agriculture and Natural Resources projects are an important component of the county 4-H program in Texas. Currently, sixty three percent of Texas 4-H members are enrolled in a livestock project . These projects provide youth with subject matter education , as well as valuable learning experiences , character education and leadership skills critical for youth .
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Symposium 2022
It is with great pleasure that the 2023 Board of Directors invites you to the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Networking Cocktail Happy Hour starts at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30, and awards will follow at 7 p.m. Community awards, including Large and...
33rd annual law enforcement & first responder appreciation banquet approaches by Butch Burney
It’s that time of year again for us to show our appreciation for our local Law Enforcement and Emergency Responders. Our 2023 event will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Hopkins County Civic Center and will include opportunities for Law Enforcement and First Responders to enjoy our traditional “Thank You” meal.
Land Tracts for Sale That Multiple Generations Can Enjoy
Plenty of tracts are available for your whole family to enjoy for generations to come. Below are just some of the ones in and around Hopkins County. 🏡. 1. Northern Hopkins County. Perfect wooded mix of rugged, mature oaks and well manicured pastures on 107 acres with North Caney Creek...
Obituary for Pat Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83 of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022 at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat...
Wreaths Across America 2022
Wreaths Across America came to several local cemeteries to lay wreaths at the graves of Hopkins County soldiers. Pictured: City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Greenview Cemetery in Brashear. Greenview 143 veterans honored. Organized: Jan Kimmel. Speakers: Chris Utt, veteran USMC and Justin Darrow, US Navy. Photos by Kacey Chicas and...
Livestock and forage education year-in-review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO
The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas Hosts Public Comment
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.
Obituary for Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
Wildcats End Tournament Play On High Note
It’s been a busy week for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, as they’ve been playing in the Allen Tournament. Sulphur Springs won their first game Tuesday, before splitting a pair of games Wednesday against Frisco Independence and El Passo Andress. Today they wrapped things up with one final game against the Rowlett Eagles.
Wildcats bounce back into the win column
It’s been a very busy week for the Sulphur Springs Wildcats as they’ve fought in the Allen Tournament this week, and it’s far from over. After opening the tournament with a huge 20-point win over Tyler Legacy Tuesday, the Wildcats were handed just their fifth loss of the season against Frisco Independence, losing on a buzzer beater.
Kiwanis, Lions build Cumby ramp
The Kiwanis club built another ramp in Cumby this Saturday. The Lion’s Club also helped with the construction of the sections before installation. For more information please visit TexasRamps.com. Contributed by Allison Libby-Thesing.
