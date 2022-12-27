Detroit Police: Motel guest pulls gun on maintenance worker, barricades himself

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A barricaded gunman situation at a motel on the city’s east side has ended peacefully, police said.

Detroit Police said a motel guest pulled a gun on the maintenance worker who came in to clean the room, ahead of his checkout, at a motel on 8 Mile at Gratiot around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“She (the maintenance worker) obviously left the location, called 911,” Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said in an update to the press. “We came to the location, discovered he was in a mental health crisis.”

Stewart said they called in the Crisis Intervention Team, crisis negotiators, and “began to have a conversation with (the suspect.)”

The standoff ended in less than an hour, police said.

“There were no issues,” Stewart said. “Our goal was to make sure our community was safe, the neighborhood, the officers, the suspect…”

The suspect did not reveal why he was in “crisis,” according to Stewart.

Stewart said not all of these situations end so well: “It can become very dangerous.”

She added that “patience” and “compassion” are key when negotiating with an armed gunman.

“We do what we have to do,” she said.

Police did not reveal any more details about the suspect or the woman he’s accused of threatening with a gun.

Detroit Police said they will submit charges to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. No injuries were reported.