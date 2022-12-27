Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Bottled Water Given Away to Notasulga Residents with No Water Service
The recent Arctic blast may be gone, but people in the Macon County town of Notasulga are still without running water because pipes froze, then burst, which drained their water supply. That’s why free bottled water is being handed out at town hall from 9AM to 3PM, so people at...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Water shortage continues in Notasulga, free cases of water at Town Hall
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga families as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water […]
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
WTOK-TV
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
WTVM
GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WTVM
Smiths Station additional waste pickup amid excess trash due to holiday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Many of you may have lots of trash, boxes from holiday parties, and unwrapping gifts from Christmas. However, Smiths Station wants to remind residents of its weekly trash pickup that’s available for bulky waste. That trash should be placed next to residents’ green Waste...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News
‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location
It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday. Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
Columbus Health Department closed on Dec. 28 due to maintenance issues
Update 2:40 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department announced that the facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Update 12:36 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance […]
WSFA
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘This was groundbreaking’: Opelika pastor set to release new photography app
Alzata Florence of Opelika wears many hats. She’s a pastor at Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, an author, a television host, a wife, and a mother. Now she’s adding another role to her résumé as the creator and founder of her own photography app. The app...
