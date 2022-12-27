Read full article on original website
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year. We've covered food and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on San Antonio at large. This year, San Antonians had fun; they gravitated toward novelty (alpacas, bowling, and a cave house) while keeping pace with the more serious world around them (strong local economies and urban expansion). Here are the 10 most-read San Antonio stories of 2022.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove...
Everything to know about San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. The party runs from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown San Antonio. 2. Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location. The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors earlier this month.3. San Antonio announces first 14 affordable housing projects of landmark $150 million initiative. This is the first voter-approved affordable housing bond the city has worked on.4. Texas airport powers up new premium gaming lounge for travelers. A timely story for Texans stuck in those endless Southwest flight delays this week.5. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. And speaking of Houston, this movie is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this New Year's weekend
Cap off 2022 by enjoying all the entertainment that Alamo City has to offer. Catch some college football at the Alamodome or groove into the new year with jazz and R&B music courtesy of The Strong Group Association. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this New Year’s weekend. For even more New Year's Eve picks, go here.Thursday, December 29Home Free in concertCountry a cappella group Home Free performs live at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts as part of their Family Christmas tour. Fans can expect a packed setlist with songs from their catalog...
Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location
What began a few years ago as a popular late-night dining pop-up has become Dave’s Hot Chicken, now with more than 100 locations, including their first restaurant in San Antonio.The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 21 at 9602 Texas Hwy. 151, Suite 108, in a small retail center at 151 and Hunts Lane.Guests and media got a sneak peek at Dave’s Hot Chicken right before the public grand opening. The Los Angeles-based chain offers a simple yet effective menu with four entrees consisting of fried chicken tenders...
Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in San Antonio and beyond
Zillow analyzed its listings data to determine the top five home trends to watch in the New Year, and while it may be 2023, not 2020, many pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on.Do not disturbTake, for example, segmented layouts. The past three decades have seen contractors taking down walls to create open-concept spaces, but more than a quarter of all Zillow listings mention "privacy" or "private spaces," up 7 percent over last year."The pandemic exposed the fatal flaw of the open floorplan once everyone was living, working, and schooling at home: the lack of privacy. A soundless space for...
San Antonio sees biggest drop in home sales in years, but prices continue to rise
For the eighth month in a row, San Antonio home sales are on the decline. Last month, home sales dropped 24 percent from the previous year, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors' November 2022 report. It's the biggest drop in year-over-year sales since May 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Despite dropping sales, home prices continued to climb year-over-year, reinforcing the trend that has defined the local market in 2022. Last month, the San Antonio market's average home price grew 4 percent year-over-year to $372,126, while the median price was up 5 percent to $314,625. Homes...
San Antonio breaks ground on World Heritage Center, the new gateway to the missions
Earlier this month, San Antonio's City Council approved an ordinance awarding a construction contract for the city's new World Heritage Center. Estimated to be completed in July 2024, the project will highlight the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas.Construction began with a groundbreaking on December 13, but plans for the project date as far back as 2016. According to a release, the design process began in December 2019 as a collaborative effort. In June 2020, a virtual World Heritage Open House announced the location for the World Heritage Center at 100 W....
4 festive holiday happenings for the whole family in downtown San Antonio
The holidays are in full swing, and downtown San Antonio has plenty of activities to keep the kids occupied while they're desperately awaiting Santa's arrival. Head to Travis Park and La Villita Historic Arts Village for shopping, ice skating, and more holiday happenings. Plus, several happenings continue after Christmas to keep the fun going through the new year. Travis Park (301 E. Travis Street)Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park — Through January 16, 2023The Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero, is back at Travis Park and open daily through January 16, 2023. Since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have enjoyed the...
New Cocktail Summit shakes up the San Antonio bar and restaurant scene in January
San Antonio fans of cocktails will get their fill of tasting sessions, curated dinners, parties, seminars, and panel discussions in a new multi-day event highlighting the impact and evolution of the cocktail. Local nonprofit Culinaria will present the first Third Coast Cocktail Summit from January 10-14, 2023, taking place across multiple venues in downtown San Antonio.Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, Culinaria’s president and CEO, said the cocktail summit is a natural evolution for her organization, which hosts various wine and food-oriented events throughout the year, including the twice-a-year Restaurant Weeks.“Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define the cultures...
2 new San Antonio murals celebrate the Alamo City in joyful movement
At the end of November, two bright new murals took over regular exterior walls at the Ramirez Community Center, tying the setting into the activities organizers hope San Antonians will enjoy nearby. Titled “Motivated Community” and “Joyful Momentum,” the works represent activity as well as a spirit of togetherness — fitting for the organization that helped bring them to life.This is the first collaboration between the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Street Art Initiative, a local nonprofit that focuses on career development for street artists. The nonprofit has created 66 murals around the city so far, and...
Luxe Italian designer Gucci debuts San Antonio boutique, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Luxe Italian designer Gucci debuts first San Antonio boutique at La Cantera. In time for the holidays, Gucci has unwrapped a new outpost at The Shops at La Cantera, marking its eighth boutique in Texas.2. 9 festive San Antonio restaurants open for Christmas Day cheer. Take the fuss out of the festivities with these local restaurants serving up Christmas feasts. 3. New Camp Margaritaville RV resort makes waves on the Texas coast. Formerly known as Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, the new resort-style camping experience is bursting with amenities for a memorable vacation.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. The next few days are packed with magical moments, live music, and alpaca appearances. 5. Cinemark movie chain opens San Antonio theater for college football playoffs. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games on the big screen right here in San Antonio.
New boutique hotel checks into revitalized River Walk destination
The final phase of a major renovation project overlooking the San Antonio River Walk reaches completion this month. After announcing a total redevelopment of two downtown properties earlier this year, Winston Hotels has revealed the opening date of for the second concept on the property: Tuesday, December 20.Opening next week, The Element by Westin joins the recently completed AC by Marriott at 111 Soledad St. (between Houston and Commerce streets). The renovation also produced a new venue to enjoy drinks and dazzling downtown views at the 1 Watson Rooftop Bar + Lounge, which debuted to fanfare earlier this month.According...
'Scuba Claus' takes a dive to greet visitors at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium
Sliding down the chimney is so 18th century. While North Pole Santa is busy preparing for the big day the traditional way, Scuba Claus and some of the elves are making waves at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium.This aquarium invites visitors into a clear underwater tunnel in a tank with a 20-foot depth, allowing for an extra-immersive experience. Scuba divers regularly enter for cleaning, alongside mermaids, whose more leisurely underwater time is spent interacting with guests through the glass in iridescent costumes.Scuba Claus, who wears his beard and red suit in all conditions, even when scuba goggles are involved, has...
Cinemark movie chain opens San Antonio theater for college football playoffs
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The Plano-based company is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games, including the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered, to a total of 70 theaters across...
San Antonio's McNay Art Museum announces dynamic new director
One of San Antonio's oldest and most treasured museums has announced the appointment of a new director. On February 13, 2023, Matthew McLendon, PhD, will become director at the McNay Art Museum.McLendon will be the fourth director in the museum's 68-year history. He comes to San Antonio from the Fralin Museum of Art at The University of Virginia (UVA), where he has served as the J. Sanford Miller Family Director and Chief Curator since 2017.“Matthew’s dynamic experience as an art historian, museum director and curator will strengthen the McNay Art Museum’s position as a global destination for modern and contemporary...
Hill Country vineyard pours onto list of the world's 100 best wineries, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. William Chris Wine Company just nabbed a spot on one of the most coveted wine lists in the world. 2. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. Be there or be square. 3. 6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens. The owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden.4. San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch. Who needs reindeer when you have 50 adorable alpacas?5. Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour. Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio.
New Braunfels beer garden taps into the holiday spirit with epic ugly Christmas sweater party
Bust out your ugliest holiday attire — Krause's Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party & Contest this Thursday, December 15, from 6-9 pm. The party is sponsored by Lone Star Beer, who's offering a nice incentive for guests brave enough to don their finest ugly sweater fashions. The iconic Christmas style choice isn't just for laughs: the winning contestant will receive a basket full of Lone Star beer merch to take home. (What a perfect way to get a gift for the beer lover in your life while recycling the sweater you...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. OpeningsThe owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden. Although official channels are keeping details mum, a Facebook page run by landlords VLA Real Estate spilled the beans on the November 25 opening. In addition to serving craft beer, the concept at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave has a full kitchen, bar, and a small patio for enjoying the mild December...
Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour
Country music star Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio. On December 6, Twain announced a second leg of the anticipated Queen of Me Tour, adding 19 cities to the schedule, including San Antonio and Fort Worth. She will play San Antonio's AT&T Center on October 12, 2023, and Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 13, 2023. The new dates are in addition to previously announced Texas stops in Dallas (July 21, 2023) and Houston (July 22, 2023).Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting 10 am Friday, December 16 at LiveNation.com. Citi...
