Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Luxe Italian designer Gucci debuts first San Antonio boutique at La Cantera. In time for the holidays, Gucci has unwrapped a new outpost at The Shops at La Cantera, marking its eighth boutique in Texas.2. 9 festive San Antonio restaurants open for Christmas Day cheer. Take the fuss out of the festivities with these local restaurants serving up Christmas feasts. 3. New Camp Margaritaville RV resort makes waves on the Texas coast. Formerly known as Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, the new resort-style camping experience is bursting with amenities for a memorable vacation.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. The next few days are packed with magical moments, live music, and alpaca appearances. 5. Cinemark movie chain opens San Antonio theater for college football playoffs. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games on the big screen right here in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO