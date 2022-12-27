Read full article on original website
Related
Only Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Washington or Oregon
Both Washington and Oregon have made commitments to follow California and only allow electric vehicles to be sold after 2035, but there is no way it will work in either state. There is one big weakness that all electric vehicles have that is just now starting to come to light. Reports have been mounting about EVs not being able to charge in cold temperatures. This week a Tesla owner went viral after his Tesla would not charge leaving him stranded on Christmas Eve in temperatures of -7°C or 19°F. He tries to charge for over 3 hours and his Tesla just tells him the battery is warming. Those temperatures happen regularly every year in both Washington & Oregon, sometimes for months at a time.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Proposed Bill Would Greatly Enhance Robocall Penalties in WA
If legislators approve this proposed bill, it will get a lot harder to utilize robocalls and spoofing of phone numbers in WA state. WA seeks to pass legislation already done in Florida and Oklahoma. House bill 1051, the Robocall Scam Protection Act, is being proposed by WA State Attorney General...
Best Spots to See New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Washington & Oregon
Believe it or not, there are some great places to ring in the New Year with fireworks in the Northwest. You might be surprised just how close these great options might be to where you live. Where are the Best Spots in the Northwest for New Year's Eve Fireworks?. I...
4 WA Power Grid Attacks on Christmas Leave 14,000 Without Power
There have been 4 confirmed attacks on the Washington State power grid on Christmas this year leaving thousands without power. Details are just starting to emerge. Christmas Attack on Four Different Washington Power Substations. Details first emerged after reports of power outages all over Pierce County on Christmas Day. Crews...
WA Dems to Sponsor Consitutional Amendment Protecting Abortion
Shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Gov. Inslee vowed to pursue an amendment to the WA State Constitution, codifying (protecting) abortion rights. Two Democratic Senators introduce a bill to amend the Constitution. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, two legislators, Senators Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and...
State Files Massive Antitrust Suit Against 2 Pesticide Companies
Monday, December 27th, WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the state has joined with 12 others and the Federal Trade Commission in an anti-trust lawsuit against two major pesticide firms. Syngenta and Corteva were named in the lawsuit. With the huge impact agriculture has in our region, this will...
NW Potato Stocks Hit 157M CWT December 1st
Potato stocks across the Pacific Northwest total 157 million cwt to start the month. Potato stocks in Idaho on December 1st totaled 85.0 million cwt. Disappearance of the Idaho crop to date was 35.7 million cwt. Potato stocks in Oregon totaled 19.0 million cwt to start the month. Disappearance to date was 6.31 million cwt. In Washington, December 1st potato stocks totaled 52.5 million cwt. Disappearance to date totaled 42.4 million cwt.
Can You Legally Refuel With Your Engine On in Washington State?
Is It Legal To Keep Your Engine Running While Refueling In Washington State?. If you’re a driver in the state of Washington, one question that often comes up is whether or not you can refuel your car with the engine running. Can I Keep My Car Running While Getting...
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State
(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
WSDA: Japanese Beetles Have Spread
Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
Oregon Snowpack Looking Good For This Time Of Year
The Oregon snowpack is looking very good for this time of year, that according to Matt Warbritton with NRCS-Oregon. He noted that all basins across the state right now are reporting averages well above 100% for this time of year, with the basins in the southeastern corner of the state, Lake County-Goose Lake, Harney and Owyhee nearing 200% of average. Warbritton said these numbers are great especially in locations that have struggled with severe drought over the past couple of years, such as southern and central Oregon.
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
Powerful Snow Fall Expected to Hamper Travel in PNW Tuesday
The reports are unbelievable. Round 2 of snowmageddon is set to hit the Pacific Northwest beginning Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton,. "A potential second wave of snow is possible to hit beginning Tuesday." So far, it still looks like most of the impact is in the...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0