North Miami Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs12.com

Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle

LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

I-95 south lanes reopened following accident

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Miami Beach man claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami-Beach spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire. The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52,of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Wednesday. Estrada...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach reopens to the public

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A landmark in downtown Delray Beach is coming back to life. The Cornell Art Museum, which is owned by the city of Delray Beach, consists of two floors and eight rooms. The first floor features a variety of paintings and other works of art...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend

Mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the lower 70s coast, mid to upper 60s inland. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday. Isolated shower possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s coast to lower 80s inland. Small craft caution for boaters. Wind: E 10-20 knots. Seas 3-5 feet. Elevated rip...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Foggy and warm start to the New Year's weekend

A foggy start to the day across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am this morning for the Treasure Coast and until 9 am for Inland Palm Beach County. Fog will linger through mid-morning with sunny skies returning this afternoon. We...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

