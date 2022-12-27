Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest man for triple shooting on I-95, charged with murder of young woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say have found the man responsible for the murder of a young woman and the shooting of two others on I-95 in November. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Thursday night for the murder for 23-year-old Ana Estevez and the injury of two others.
cbs12.com
Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle
LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
cbs12.com
Man shot, killed after 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire near Lantana: Sheriff
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed after two cars exchanged gunfire in Lantana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting came in just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies responded to 1221 Mentone Road in Lantana. At the scene, deputies said...
cbs12.com
Caught on Camera: Shoplifter realizes he's locked in store, shoves employee to the ground
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are looking for a shoplifter who got aggressive with an employee after he realized he was locked in. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released video of a strong-arm robbery on Friday in hopes to find the person responsible. Detectives said at...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a Black man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
cbs12.com
Photos: Boat fire at Peanut Island sends 1 man to St. Mary's Medical Center
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
cbs12.com
Arson investigation underway after 2-story house caught fire in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — An arson investigation is underway by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office after a two-story home caught fire. Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth.
cbs12.com
I-95 south lanes reopened following accident
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
cbs12.com
Thieves caught on camera stealing power tools from Home Depot
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for several men who stole $2.800 worth of power tools from a Home Depot. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the theft occurred at the Home Depot on South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale on Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.
cbs12.com
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
cbs12.com
Northbound lanes on I-95 at Glades Road will close overnight for sign installation
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Boca Raton announced an overnight road closure on I-95 for overhead sign installation. City officials said the roads on I-95 northbound will close on January 4. Commuters have time to prepare. The lanes won't close all at once, instead they will...
cbs12.com
Miami Beach man claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami-Beach spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire. The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52,of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Wednesday. Estrada...
cbs12.com
Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach reopens to the public
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A landmark in downtown Delray Beach is coming back to life. The Cornell Art Museum, which is owned by the city of Delray Beach, consists of two floors and eight rooms. The first floor features a variety of paintings and other works of art...
cbs12.com
Southwest cancels majority of flights in and out of PBI, travelers dealing with the chaos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of people are still stranded in airports across the country, due to the systemwide meltdown at Southwest Airlines. Thursday, the U.S. airline canceled another 2,300 flights, adding to the thousands already canceled over the past few days. As of 4 p.m., Palm...
cbs12.com
Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend
Mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the lower 70s coast, mid to upper 60s inland. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday. Isolated shower possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s coast to lower 80s inland. Small craft caution for boaters. Wind: E 10-20 knots. Seas 3-5 feet. Elevated rip...
cbs12.com
Foggy and warm start to the New Year's weekend
A foggy start to the day across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am this morning for the Treasure Coast and until 9 am for Inland Palm Beach County. Fog will linger through mid-morning with sunny skies returning this afternoon. We...
Comments / 0