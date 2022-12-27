ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
New York Post

Missiles slam Kyiv as Putin and Zelensky trade insults in New Year’s speeches

One person was killed and 20 others wounded in Kyiv as a wave of Russian missiles rocked the capital city Saturday — while Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky traded barbs in New Year’s messages to their respective nations. In a bellicose nine-minute rant, broadcast on Russian state television just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Putin insisted that his troops in Ukraine are “defending our people and our historical territory.” “The West lied about peace,” a grim-faced Putin said, surrounded by solemn soldiers and sailors in uniform. “It was preparing for aggression … and now they are cynically using Ukraine...
KOKI FOX 23

In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XVI's legacy

NEW YORK — (AP) — In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church.

