Daily Orange
Beat writers predict a Syracuse win over BC to close out 2022
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was down by as many as 20 points against Pittsburgh before it stormed back in the second half and lost by two points to the Panthers. After the loss, head coach Jim Boeheim admitted that he’s tried everything he knows about coaching on his forwards — Benny Williams and Chris Bell — to get them to play harder, especially inside the paint. He’s also said that physical teams and those who shoot well against the top of the 2-3 zone fair well against the Orange.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College ahead of SU’s final game of 2022
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse hadn’t lost in December until Pittsburgh defeated it more than a week ago. The Orange scored 10 points in the final two minutes but Judah Mintz came out empty on the final possession of the game, leading to an 84-82 Panthers win and the end of a five-game winning streak for SU.
Daily Orange
Observations from the Pinstripe Bowl: SU bottles up Ibrahim, Shrader’s sloppy play
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. NEW YORK — Syracuse led Minnesota in almost every stat line in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Orange finished the day with more passing yards, rushing yards, first downs and time of possession than the Golden Gophers. Garrett Shrader threw at a more efficient clip, and true freshman LeQuint Allen looked better than Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who has second-most rushing yards in the country. Syracuse’s offense was inconsistent. At its best, it marched down 86 yards in 46 seconds to score a touchdown. At its worst, Shrader was under throwing receivers and tossing interceptions.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse sees bright future in LeQuint Allen
Syracuse lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, 28-20. Here are some quick hits from the game:. How much did field position determine the outcome of the Pinstripe Bowl? The Gophers’ longest drives of the day covered 62 yards, both ending in touchdowns. Their longest drive other than that was 25 yards, also ending in a touchdown (after a 72-yard kickoff return). Syracuse had nine drives that covered at least 30 yards and the shortest of their last six possessions was 49 yards long.
Daily Orange
A pick-6, 75-yard kickoff return highlight Syracuse’s mistakes in Pinstripe Bowl defeat
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Garrett Shrader looked toward his right as Oronde Gadsden II executed a simple out route. Syracuse was on fire after LeQuint Allen’s two explosive runs had set it up in Minnesota territory. Down 14-10 midway through the third quarter, the Orange — even with a field goal to cap off the drive — could feel more in control than in the first half, down 14-0. Shrader stood alone in the backfield with three receivers to his right and two to his left. The snap was seamless as Shrader rocked into a throw that he had made three times already Thursday afternoon.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to Minnesota 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl to conclude once-hopeful season
NEW YORK — It wasn’t supposed to end like this. Not with heads bowed, hands on hips and Garrett Shrader standing by himself on the sideline, watching the final moments of yet another loss. Not with Sean Tucker, Matthew Bergeron and Mikel Jones, all presumed healthy, standing on the sidelines in 40-degree northeast weather.
waer.org
Syracuse football’s new coordinators
Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if Syracuse can win its 3rd-ever Pinstripe Bowl
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse is back in a bowl game for the first time since 2018, facing 8-4 Minnesota, in the Orange’s third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. SU has had a somewhat turbulent last few weeks, with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and defensive coordinator Tony White both leaving for other jobs and Dino Babers promoting two assistants for Thursday’s game. Syracuse also lost several players to the transfer portal and four players declared for the NFL draft.
Daily Orange
Syracuse softball announces 2023 schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After a 26-21 season (7-15 Atlantic Coast Conference) in 2022, Syracuse softball announced its schedule on Wednesday. The Orange will play in four nonconference invitationals and eight conference series. SU begins its season on...
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about Minnesota ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK — After recording a 7-5 regular season that secured bowl eligibility for the first since 2018, Syracuse is set to face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium this Thursday afternoon. It’ll be the final game of an up-and-down season for the Orange, who started 6-0 and peaked at No. 14 in the AP Top 25, but finished the year 1-5. Minnesota, meanwhile, started the season 4-0 and entered the top 25 rankings itself before losing three straight in October against Purdue, Illinois and Penn State. The Golden Gophers have won four of their last five entering The Bronx, with a stout defense and potent rushing attack leading the way.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record
Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
September Rochester airport incident lands on year-end TSA top 10 list
In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
