Who Are the Royal Godparents to Archie, Charlotte & More? We Have Answers

By Greta Heggeness
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6Q5M_0jvs2AsY00

It’s no secret that King Charles has five grandchildren , thanks to sons Prince William and Prince Harry . But did you know that his grandchildren also have godparents who aren’t immediate members of the royal family ? Keep scrolling for a list of all the royal godparents.

1. Prince George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4ZS3_0jvs2AsY00

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George has seven—we repeat, seven—godparents. The list includes both family members (Zara Tindall) and longtime family friends (Olivia Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson and William van Cutsem). It also features a few familial ties, like Earl Grosvenor and former Cambridge private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton. Oh, and how could we forget about Princess Diana’s good friend, Julia Samuel?

2. Princess Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J098Y_0jvs2AsY00

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Unlike her older brother, Princess Charlotte only has five godparents. This includes two of her dad’s childhood friends (Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade) and two of her mom’s close pals (Sophie Carter and Adam Middleton). Rounding out the list is Laura Fellowes, who is Prince William’s cousin and the daughter of Lady Jane Fellowes (Princess Diana’s sister).

3. Prince Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37z6CQ_0jvs2AsY00

Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Louis falls between his siblings with six godparents, who are all close friends and family members: Nicholas van Cutsem, Lucy Middleton, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade and Hannah Carter.

4. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgIiV_0jvs2AsY00

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Archie’s godparents are no stranger to the Sussex family, but there are only three of them. This includes Prince Harry’s childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, and close friends Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee.

5. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t shared many details aside from Tyler Perry, who confirmed he’s a godparent. Oprah Winfrey previously addressed rumors and revealed that she’s not Lilibet’s godparent.

“I don’t need to be a godmother,” Winfrey reportedly said. “I mean, I’m a godmother by default. I’m a neighbor, I’m a friend.”

