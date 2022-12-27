ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power rankings: Bills remain some top spots after Week 16

Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 16:

Touchdown Wire

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Last week: No. 2

The Bills are punishing teams with their run game and the defense, which is a great combination to have in cold weather games. Throw in a talented yet steady quarterback in Josh Allen, and the Bills may finally have the pieces to get to the Super Bowl.

USA TODAY

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

5. Bills (5)

Only the lowly Colts have more turnovers than Buffalo’s 24. Make too many mistakes in that, well, massive Monday night matchup in Cincinnati, and the AFC East champs could fall from first place in the conference to third.

Pro Football Talk

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. Bills (12-3; No. 2)

They haven’t lost since that rollercoaster ride against the Vikings. Maybe they won’t lose again.

NFL.com

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

3. Buffalo Bills (–)

Previous rank: No. 3

The Bills won in the trenches at frigid Soldier Field to clinch another AFC East title. Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and two scores, while the Buffalo defense clamped down on Justin Fields, holding the 1,000-yard rushing quarterback to just 11 yards on the ground. The Bills coasted to the win in the second half, but keep an eye on Josh Allen’s propensity for making dangerous throws. The star QB threw two interceptions on Saturday and could have had at least two others if the Chicago defense had been more opportunistic. It’s an area of Allen’s game that needs to be cleaned up ahead of playoff football.

CBS Sports

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. Bills (–)

They continue to play well as they push for the top seed, but the game at Cincinnati Monday won’t be easy. They can’t afford to lose that if they want the playoffs to go through Buffalo.

The Athletic

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

(Last week: 3)

After a sluggish start in freezing Chicago temperatures, the Bills outscored the Bears 29-3 in the second half, upping their league-best scoring differential on the season to 157. Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries as their second-half resurgence continued.

Man, does next week’s Monday nighter loom large. If the Bills can pull out the win in Cincinnati, they’ll be able to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over the Patriots in Week 18. A loss — presuming the Chiefs take care of business over the final two weeks — would not only lose the Bills home-field advantage and the accompanying bye, but it could also drop them to the No. 3 seed and possibly set up a rematch in Cincinnati for the divisional round.

Up next: at Cincinnati, Monday 8:30 p.m. ET

Sporting News

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. Buffalo Bills 12-3 (2)

The Bills’ offense still isn’t the explosive machine that everyone expected, but it remains powered by the freight train Josh Allen and now he’s getting the right late-season locomotive help from the traditional running game and defense.

Yahoo! Sports

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3, LW: 2)

The Bills are a top-five defense in most measures. The real test will be Week 17 in a season-turning game at Cincinnati. If the Bills want to be remembered as a championship defense, that’s the game Buffalo needs to have.

Sports Illustrated

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

1. Buffalo Bills (12–3)

Last week: win at Chicago, 35–13

Next week: at Cincinnati

Josh Allen’s scrambles removed, the Bills still rushed for more than 200 yards against Chicago on Sunday. They have not lost a game since Nov. 13 (and it was in overtime). They have scored 30-plus in each of the previous two weeks and we are now sitting them back atop their rightful throne as the most powerful team in the NFL.

ESPN

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

3. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Week 16 ranking: 2

Defining moment: An overtime loss in the 2021 divisional playoffs.

There have been plenty of noteworthy moments for the Bills this year — the signing of Von Miller is a strong candidate — but the loss to Kansas City led to the Miller signing, impacted the Super Bowl expectations for this season and kept a chip on the team’s shoulder. The second straight playoff loss to the Chiefs played a part in some of the offseason moves that followed and made the regular-season win over Kansas City in Week 6 that much more impactful. Now, the Bills have two games left to secure home-field advantage to avoid a potential third straight postseason trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

