Zac Efron made a touching birthday tribute to his baby sister Olivia

Zac Efron is the sweetest older brother in the world!. In honor of his half-sister Olivia's third birthday Dec. 25, the High School Musical alum shared the cutest snaps of him cradling the toddler in his lap. He captioned the shots, which included one of him giving her a sweet kiss on the head, "Happy bday lil sis."
Inquisitr.com

Hillary Duff Flaunts Toned Figure in Sizzling Swimsuit Photoshoot

Hilary Duff recently shared some pictures of her Women's Health Australia cover, and folks are going nuts for the Younger star's pictures. The mom of three has managed to leverage her successful career as a Disney Channel childhood star into nabbing a lead role in two major modern sitcoms. Article...
ETOnline.com

Closer Weekly

John Travolta Mourns Late ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley in Instagram Tribute: ‘I Love You’

Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
Hypebae

Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life

Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
E! News

Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
KESQ

Sophie Turner shows off baby bump in adorable Instagram throwback

It’s never too late for more bump photos. Actress Sophie Turner gave birth to her second child in July — but she’s still showing off pictures of her adorable baby bump on Instagram. Turner welcomed her second child with her husband, musician Joe Jonas, in July. The...
Action News Jax

Actress Octavia Spencer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with luminaries such as Will Ferrell and Allison Janney attending. The ceremony in front of Ballet Hollywood also was attended by Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer’s alma mater, Auburn University, AL.com reported. Fellow actors Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Mekhi Pfifer and director Tate Taylor were also on hand, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA

