Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
Ben Rothwell eyes return at KnuckleMania, says he doubts Greg Hardy will ever fight in BKFC
Ben Rothwell couldn’t have had a better BKFC debut. Rothwell made his promotional debut at BKFC 30 and scored a 19-second knockout win over Bobo O’Bannon. Heading into the fight, the longtime UFC veteran was confident he would have success in BKFC but didn’t expect his debut to go that well.
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
Henry Cejudo is not a fan of the UFC Apex
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo isn’t a fan of the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas and believes the fighters deserve better. The facility was opened in June 2019 and served as the go-to venue during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight promotion still uses the Apex to host fight cards and the first UFC event of 2023 will be held there. The venue seats up to 1,000 spectators.
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Still on Board For Cross-Promotional Clash With Kayla Harrison: ‘We Can Do It in Bellator’
Cris Cyborg is still on board for a cross-promotional class with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison. While Cyborg continues to reign supreme as the Bellator featherweight champion, Harrison is learning to cope with the first setback of her mixed martial arts career. Stepping into her third-straight PFL championship bout in November, Harrison fell short of the trifecta, losing to division rival Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision. Discussing her thoughts on Harrison’s first loss with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive, Cyborg said:
Yair Rodriguez explains how he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez has explained why he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title fight at UFC 284. Rodriguez will be rooting for Volkanovski to become a two-weight-division champion but does realise the Australian’s monumental task ahead of him. Volkanovski...
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
UFC alum Danilo Marques headlines PFL's 2023 heavyweight Challenger Series
The PFL announced its heavyweight matchups for the 2023 Challenger Series. The 2023 Challenger Series will air on Fridays and takes place Jan. 27 through March 17 in Orlando, Fla., on Fubo Sports Network. Each week fights across all eight of the PFL’s divisions will take place, and at the end of each event, a PFL contract is awarded to one of the winners by a judging panel.
Ex-UFC Fighter Who Beat Jiri Prochazka & Has Ties to Ramzan Kadyrov Found Dead
Former UFC light heavyweight fighter Abdul-Kerim Edilov, an ally of Ramzan Kadyrov, has died at the age of 31. Mixed martial artists who have links to the Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov have come under fire as of late. Kadyrov has faced criticism for his alleged stance on LGBTQ people and human rights abuses. He has been accused by some of trying to use MMA for sports washing his public standing globally.
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign
Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Video: Paddy Pimblett beats up internet troll in gym challenge
The internet troll was surprisingly game, throwing all sorts of kicks at Paddy Pimblett. One of them pulled a muscle, which made him an even easier target for “The Baddy” after his trolling led to a gym challenge seen in the video above. Pimblett went relatively easy on...
