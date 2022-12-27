Riverhead Industrial Development Agency hires new law firm to assist with Calverton Aviation & Technology application for benefits

Read full article on original website
Riverhead considers adding battery energy storage systems to town code, as residents question safety, urge in-depth study
Angry residents objected to allowing large battery energy storage systems in Riverhead Town during a public hearing last week, arguing that the safety of the systems and potential locations of the new use should be more carefully studied in the town’s comprehensive planning process. Residents objecting to adopting the...
Riverfront/town square projects get another $400,000 in state grant awards
Riverhead Town has scored more grant money from the State of New York for projects related to the new town square. The town has been awarded two grants of $200,000 each from the N.Y. Department of State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today. One grant will help the town improve the...
What comes next for Long Island Science Center, after being passed over for $1M Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant?
Last week’s long-anticipated announcement of the state’s funding decisions for the Town of Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Initiative $10 million grant left some stakeholders elated and others scratching their heads. Eight of the 10 projects submitted by the Local Planning Committee got a piece of the town’s DRI grant....
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
News 12
Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion
Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
Schumer delivers $5 million for Riverside sewage treatment plant in federal omnibus spending law
Riverside revitalization efforts got a $5 million boost in the federal omnibus spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden yesterday. The $5 million appropriation requested by Sen. Chuck Schumer is targeted for construction of the wastewater treatment facility considered the lynchpin of the Riverside Action Plan. The treatment facility is essential to the implementation of the revitalization plan, which calls for high-density mixed-use development in portions of the Riverside hamlet.
2022: New Businesses Blossom in Huntington
New businesses have blossomed all around Huntington this year as the Covid-19 shutdown, mask mandates and other limitations gave way to a pent-up demand for new places to shop, dine or find needed services. Several of the new venues were eagerly anticipated over lengthy stretches Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Theresa Whelan, Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court judge, dies at 60
Theresa Whelan, of Wading River, a longtime Suffolk County judge who served for more than 10 years in family court and most recently as the county’s Surrogate’s Court judge, died Monday, Dec. 26, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 60. Theresa Whelan always knew she wanted...
Chocolate Maker Hershey Sued By NY Man Alleging 'Serious Health Risk'
A New York man is suing chocolate maker Hershey, alleging that the company’s dark chocolate products contain harmful levels of metals, the New York Post reports. In a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Nassau County resident Christopher Lazazzar…
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
longislandadvance.net
Cheers to affordable housing!
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, located at 643 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, brewed up a fundraiser which was as effervescent and refreshing as opening a nice cold one. The organization …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
Nightly Closures Planned For Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon
A stretch of Sunrise Highway is scheduled to close nightly due to upcoming bridge repairs, state officials announced. Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) will be closed in both directions at Exit 39 (Hubbards Path) in Babylon during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, J…
Company Prez Fraudulently Received $50K In Public Benefits While Driving Luxury Car: Nassau DA
A Long Island man is accused of fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in public assistance while serving as the president of two companies and driving a luxury car, prosecutors said. Otari Bater, age 49, of East Northport, was arraigned on felony charges of grand larceny and welfare fraud...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
3 critically injured in Long Island house fire
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
longisland.com
Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge
On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
