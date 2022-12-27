CLEVELAND - A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon after a passerby reported the sighting to Cleveland Fire and Cleveland Metroparks PD, who informed the Coast Guard station in Cleveland around 12:30 pm. Crews could not reach the body because of ice on the water. The Cleveland Fire Department recovered the body by sending out a small boat.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO