Cleveland, OH

Akron School Teachers Preparing To Strike

Akron Public School teachers are preparing for a strike. The union wrote to members this week that recent negotiations with the district involving a federal mediator had failed and the union does not believe the other side has much interest in bargaining in good faith. Teachers have been working without...
AKRON, OH
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Body Found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon after a passerby reported the sighting to Cleveland Fire and Cleveland Metroparks PD, who informed the Coast Guard station in Cleveland around 12:30 pm. Crews could not reach the body because of ice on the water. The Cleveland Fire Department recovered the body by sending out a small boat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Missing Man Taken Custody in Wyandot County After His Father Was Found Dead

On 12-28-2022 at approx. 1833 hrs., the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father's residence, Terrence Hamman, where he had been staying. Hamman's father was found deceased at the residence on December 24, 2022, and his death is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH

