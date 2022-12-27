Alabama basketball guard Dom Welch a game-time decision for SEC opener

It's strange to think what good have been for Alabama if it could rewrite a few defensive series. A key stop against Tennessee and LSU would have routed the Crimson Tide to play its bowl game in Atlanta rather than New Orleans. Despite having a top-10 defense in the country, the losses to both the Tigers and the Volunteers were largely thrown at the feet of defensive coordinator Pete Golding. In typical fashion, fans and pundits called for his firing along with a litany of critiques including personnel and of course play calling.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO