Alabama basketball guard Dom Welch a game-time decision for SEC opener

Is Alabama's defense too complicated? Pete Golding, players weigh in
It's strange to think what good have been for Alabama if it could rewrite a few defensive series. A key stop against Tennessee and LSU would have routed the Crimson Tide to play its bowl game in Atlanta rather than New Orleans. Despite having a top-10 defense in the country, the losses to both the Tigers and the Volunteers were largely thrown at the feet of defensive coordinator Pete Golding. In typical fashion, fans and pundits called for his firing along with a litany of critiques including personnel and of course play calling.
Saban: Transferring Alabama players declined chance to play in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit heading into Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide has had 12 scholarship players enter the transfer portal this season, including 10 who have entered since the end of regular-season play. None of those players will be available against Kansas State on Saturday, much to the dismay of their head coach.
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win over Mississippi State
Alabama basketball opened up conference play by adding another ranked win to its resume. The No. 8 Crimson Tide took a while to heat up but eventually found its touch in time to roll to a 78-67 victory over No. 21 Mississippi State in Starkville. Alabama (11-2, 1-0 in the...
Alabama DC Pete Golding discusses linebacker depth ahead of Sugar Bowl
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said the younger defensive players on the roster such as Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy have "taken advantage of the extra practices" the Sugar Bowl provides. Thanks to the new NCAA ruling, playing in Saturday's bowl game doesn't count toward redshirt eligibility, which helps Alabama...
Alabama's receiving corps offers plenty of promise despite departures
NEW ORLEANS — The sky isn’t falling for Alabama’s receiving corps. At least not according to its leading member. Alabama has lost four receivers to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Junior Traeshon Holden has committed to Oregon while sophomores JoJo Earle (TCU) and Christian Leary (Central Florida) as well as freshman Aaron Anderson (LSU) have all decided to continue their college careers closer to their respective homes. Holden, Earle and Leary combined for 38 receptions for 492 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while Anderson joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star talent this fall.
