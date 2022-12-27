I thought the Republicans couldn't do any worse than Bobby Jindal... I was wrong.Once again we will be on auto-pilot if Landry is elected.
No I do not know what every librarian does but allowing extreme filthy materials that are available for young minds should be against the law. Use to be the filthy materials were in a magazine store and was roped off so minors could not access these extreme publications. Enjoy whatever your interested in but don’t have it in and around children.
"He accuses librarians and teachers of connecting children to inappropriate “books that contain extremely graphic sexual content that is far from age-appropriate.”"..........this seems to upset this letter writer, but he doesn't offer any argument to counter the claim besides saying Landry doesn't know what teachers and librarians do, but that mist have advanced degrees. first, that's not an argument, second, most teachers and librarians have the most basic of degrees and often not even in their fields.
