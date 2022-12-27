ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 24

Mudcat
3d ago

I thought the Republicans couldn't do any worse than Bobby Jindal... I was wrong.Once again we will be on auto-pilot if Landry is elected.

Reply
10
Meme9
3d ago

No I do not know what every librarian does but allowing extreme filthy materials that are available for young minds should be against the law. Use to be the filthy materials were in a magazine store and was roped off so minors could not access these extreme publications. Enjoy whatever your interested in but don’t have it in and around children.

Reply
4
Dante Green
3d ago

"He accuses librarians and teachers of connecting children to inappropriate “books that contain extremely graphic sexual content that is far from age-appropriate.”"..........this seems to upset this letter writer, but he doesn't offer any argument to counter the claim besides saying Landry doesn't know what teachers and librarians do, but that mist have advanced degrees. first, that's not an argument, second, most teachers and librarians have the most basic of degrees and often not even in their fields.

Reply
3
Related
NOLA.com

Ron Faucheux: More elections on tap in 2023

You thought elections were over for a while, right? Nope. The new year will see quite a few hot races at home and across the nation. In Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is completing his second term and can’t run again, which leaves a wide-open race. The field, however, was frozen when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R) said he was pondering a gubernatorial bid. Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and independent Hunter Lundy are already running.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Attorney General Jeff Landry writes letter to Governor Edwards

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne dated December 28, 2022 concerning the Office of Group Benefits Pharmacy Benefits Management Contract:. Dear Governor Edwards and Commissioner Dardenne:. You indicated that, despite unanimous rejection by the Joint Legislative...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Government Worker Sues Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Claiming Retaliation

An assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana is suing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for workplace retaliation. Rebecca Hamilton claims Nungesser had her tossed out of her office after she reported him to state and federal investigators for what looked to her to be "questionable contracts." Hamilton says she's...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty

Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Top faith stories for 2022

One denomination's historic split, one pastor's continued court battles with the state over long-expired COVID restrictions and the passing of one of the city's most beloved pastors were among the top Baton Rouge-area religion stories for 2022. At a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference in November, 58 congregations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy