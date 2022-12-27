Read full article on original website
Related
‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser
A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Tributes paid to pair who died after car crashed into river
Tributes have been paid to a man and a woman who died after their car crashed into a river in the early hours of Christmas Day.Emergency services were called at about 3.05am after the car went into the River Tawe at New Cut Road in Swansea city centre.A black Mini John Cooper Works was found fully submerged in the river, with the bodies of a man and a woman recovered nearby.They have been named as Rachel Curtis, 36, from the Bonymaen area of Swansea, and Jay Kyle Jenkins, also 36, from the St Thomas area of the city.In a tribute,...
Woman dies after being hit by police car on Christmas Eve
A woman in her 20s has been killed after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool.Emergency services attended the scene at Sheil Road on Saturday evening after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a police vehicle.The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, but formal identification is yet to take place. Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and has attended the scene.One...
Three people taken to hospital after car crushed under tractor
Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.The driver of the tractor was unhurt.Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son identified as victims of fatal rural jeep crash
SANTA ROSA -- Matthew Souza and his 7-year-old son Jason were killed in a jeep crash on a backroad in rural Sonoma County earlier this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the father and son died in the crash on Monday night that left three others hospitalized with serious injuries.Officers and first responders with the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa office and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. to a crash on private property at the Happy Hills Hunting Club in a part of the county northwest of the unincorporated area of...
Pregnant woman, 35, loses unborn baby when she is caught in horrific two-car crash on busy A-road
A pregnant woman riding along the busy A44 as the front passenger seat lost her unborn baby after being caught in a two-car horror crash. The woman, 35, was near Evesham when the black Volvo V50 she was riding in collided with a grey Volvo XC60 at the junction with Lenchwick Lane on Sunday around noon.
Mother dies after her 4-year-old died following shooting last week
The mother injured in a double shooting last week in Lincoln-Lemington has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 21-year-old Temani Lewis.
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot in as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital. A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.More follows. Read More Police cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shootingMan and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting deathChristmas Eve pub shooting victim was ‘special daughter’
Motorcyclist killed in crash as he live-streamed father's funeral procession in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A motorcyclist died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon while he rode in a funeral procession to a cemetery to bury his late father, police and family members said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur Boulevard at High Street, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting a curb. The 34-year-old, identified Friday by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Siupeli Lauaki of Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and only Lauaki was riding the motorcycle, according to police. The driver had been riding the Harley-Davidson east before the crash, police said. Lauaki was streaming his ride in the procession live on Facebook when he crashed. Family members of Lauaki created numerous posts on social media to remember him. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Car with 2 young girls inside stolen in Mountain View; Suspect arrested
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View.The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car. As she was inside the store, in the area of Dana and Castro streets, a man who had been inside the same store allegedly got into the Toyota and began to drive away, according to police.The girls in the back seat...
Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead
A man in his 80s has had his foot severed by a car as it reversed out of a driveway in Sydney 's west. NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.
Father says he regrets calling police to restrain son who died, inquest hears
Ron Saunders admits he wishes he had not called Thames Valley police for help with acute behavioural disorder of his son Neal, 39
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
