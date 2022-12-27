OAKLAND -- A motorcyclist died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon while he rode in a funeral procession to a cemetery to bury his late father, police and family members said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur Boulevard at High Street, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting a curb. The 34-year-old, identified Friday by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Siupeli Lauaki of Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and only Lauaki was riding the motorcycle, according to police. The driver had been riding the Harley-Davidson east before the crash, police said. Lauaki was streaming his ride in the procession live on Facebook when he crashed. Family members of Lauaki created numerous posts on social media to remember him. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO