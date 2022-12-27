As conference play begins to get going in College Basketball, an ACC matchup goes underway in South Bend, Indiana as the Miami Hurricanes face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Miami enters this game ranked 14th in the country and coming off of some pretty big wins. Their last game saw them defeating Virginia 66-64 which will certainly do a lot for the Hurricanes’ conference. Virginia was ranked sixth in the country so if Miami can still show their ability to compete with top ACC teams they should also be able to do so with the middle of the pack which Notre Dame currently finds itself in.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO