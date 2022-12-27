Read full article on original website
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees. Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Notre Dame trailed for most of the... The post Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team fell just short of an upset against the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Watsco Center on Thursday night. The game came down to the final seconds, but Notre Dame escaped with a 66-63 win. “Notre Dame is a special team and...
It’s hard to find a team that has improved more over the course of this season than Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish started off the season 0-2, which included an embarrassing home loss to Marshall. Many began doubting first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and wondering if the Irish would make a bowl game at all.
Notre Dame last beat a ranked bowl opponent five years ago, going 0-3 in such moments since then. That Music City Bowl win against No. 17 LSU came courtesy of a last-minute heave from a backup quarterback, the Irish winning 21-17 as a one-point favorite. If broadly considering Nashville to...
There aren't many teams that ended the season on as hot as South Carolina. The No. 19 Gamecocks ended College Football Playoff hopes for both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, eliminating them with 63-38 and 31-30 defeats. Spencer Rattler tore the two teams apart, combining to complete 55-of-76 passes for eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
As conference play begins to get going in College Basketball, an ACC matchup goes underway in South Bend, Indiana as the Miami Hurricanes face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Miami enters this game ranked 14th in the country and coming off of some pretty big wins. Their last game saw them defeating Virginia 66-64 which will certainly do a lot for the Hurricanes’ conference. Virginia was ranked sixth in the country so if Miami can still show their ability to compete with top ACC teams they should also be able to do so with the middle of the pack which Notre Dame currently finds itself in.
(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
Kenny Minchey is ready to get up to South Bend as an early enrollee after signing with Notre Dame last week, but the 2023 quarterback from Tennessee has one more game as a high-schooler before he does so. The Pope John Paul II star will be in San Antonio...
Notre Dame made waves in the 2023 recruiting class and some of those trends will need to continue moving forward
Notre Dame ran by Meadow Heights 101-40 with school record 17 three-point baskets to take 9th place in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday at the Show Me Center. Sophomore Kolten Johnson led the Bulldogs with 35 points on seven 3-pointers. Senior Reece Callow also scored 21 points on...
High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kyron Kaopuiki, Will Jamison and Grant Leeper led Homestead to a 55-49 overtime victory over Mishawaka Marian to claim the 2022 Homestead Holiday Hoops Tournament title. Kaopuiki had a game-high 20 points, while Jamison pitched in with 17 and Leeper added 16 in the win.
The La Porte Slicer boys' basketball team rode hot shooting and a smothering defense to a pair of wins on the opening day of the Steiner Homes Holiday Tourney at Slicer Gym. La Porte will play in the tournament championship game Friday at 5:30. This is a three-day eight-team tourney....
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
Here's a look at the life of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Chasten Glezman (2018-present) Children: adopted with Chasten Glezman: twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Education: Harvard College, 2004, B.A., History and Literature; University of Oxford,...
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet Revenge Barbecue was created by Richard Lee and his son Michael in 2010, after finding a recipe book that had been hidden for more than 40 years. “The original recipe dates back to the civil war, and Grandma Emma’s grandma and great grandmother is...
